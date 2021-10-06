Brad Pitt revealed the details of sex with Jolie

https://tj.sputniknews.ru/20210811/pitt-jolie-seks-podrobnosti-1041592780.html
Brad Pitt spoke about intimate life with Angelina Jolie
Brad Pitt spoke about his intimate life with Angelina Jolie
The media published the details of a candid interview with the famous actor
DUSHANBE, 11 Aug – Sputnik. Hollywood actor Brad Pitt told the details of his sex life with ex-wife Angelina Jolie. Excerpts from a candid 2009 interview were published by The Mirror. According to Pitt, his favorite retreat with Jolie was a stone grotto, which was located next to the pool in their mansion. In addition, in an interview with a journalist for Parade, Pitt confessed to a drug addiction. The actor became addicted to illegal substances at the beginning of his career in Hollywood. He pointed out that because of drugs he started having problems with work, the actor turned into a “damn donut.” Recall that Pitt and Jolie met in 2005 on the set of a crime comedy ” Mr. and Mrs. Smith”. At the time, the actor was married to Hollywood star Jennifer Aniston and the lovers legalized their relationship in 2014. Two years later, Jolie filed for divorce due to her disagreement with the parenting methods that Pitt applied to their children. The litigation between the actors lasted about five years. At the end of May 2021, Pitt achieved joint custody of the children, but Jolie filed an appeal.
The media published the details of a candid interview with the famous actor
According to Pitt, his favorite retreat with Jolie was the stone grotto next to the pool in their mansion.
“This is a great place to have sex,” said the actor.
In addition, in an interview with a journalist for Parade, Pitt admitted to being addicted to drugs. The actor became addicted to illegal substances early in his Hollywood career.
“I enjoyed smoking some marijuana, and it made me feel safe,” Pitt said.
He pointed out that because of drugs, he started having problems with work, the actor was turning into a “damn donut”.
We will remind, Pitt and Jolie met in 2005 on the set of the crime comedy “Mr. and Mrs. Smith”. At the time, the actor was married to Hollywood star Jennifer Aniston.
Lovers legalized their relationship in 2014. Two years later, Jolie filed for divorce: the reason for the separation was her disagreement with the parenting methods that Pitt applied to their children.
The litigation between the actors lasted about five years. At the end of May 2021, Pitt achieved joint custody of the children, but Jolie filed an appeal.