Brad Pitt revealed the details of sex with Jolie

DUSHANBE, 11 Aug – Sputnik. Hollywood actor Brad Pitt told the details of his sex life with ex-wife Angelina Jolie. Excerpts from a candid 2009 interview were published by The Mirror. According to Pitt, his favorite retreat with Jolie was a stone grotto, which was located next to the pool in their mansion. In addition, in an interview with a journalist for Parade, Pitt confessed to a drug addiction. The actor became addicted to illegal substances at the beginning of his career in Hollywood. He pointed out that because of drugs he started having problems with work, the actor turned into a “damn donut.” Recall that Pitt and Jolie met in 2005 on the set of a crime comedy ” Mr. and Mrs. Smith”. At the time, the actor was married to Hollywood star Jennifer Aniston and the lovers legalized their relationship in 2014. Two years later, Jolie filed for divorce due to her disagreement with the parenting methods that Pitt applied to their children. The litigation between the actors lasted about five years. At the end of May 2021, Pitt achieved joint custody of the children, but Jolie filed an appeal.

