Cara Delevingne and Jaden Smith celebrate Valentine’s Day together

Cara Delevingne / Jaden Smith

Last Sunday, when all the lovers celebrated Valentine’s Day, 28-year-old Cara Delevingne and 22-year-old Jaden Smith were spotted together at dinner in Los Angeles.

In general, the model and the actor are old friends, but on a date with Kara, Jaden came with a huge bouquet of red roses and kissed and hugged his friend as a sign of greeting.



Cara Delevingne and Jaden Smith

What was the nature of this meeting, and also whether someone accompanied the couple, is unknown. After breaking up with Ashley Benson, Cara Delevingne has not yet met a loved one. The star declared herself a pansexual, saying that the gender of the partner does not matter to her, but so far she has not met a suitable party.

Jaden’s heart is free now, too. However, it is too early to judge the romantic relationship of the couple – they have often been seen together before, and they have many common friends.



Jaden Smith, Cara Delevingne and Will Smith

By the way, Kara and Jaden are not only friends, but also colleagues. Recently released the film “Life in a Year”, in which Cara Delevingne and Jaden Smith played the main roles. In the picture, the model played the role of a terminally ill girl, and Will Smith’s son played her lover. The film was shot in 2017, but only premiered last November.



Jaden Smith and Cara Delevingne in Life in a Year