Chekhov for Keanu. What Russian books do foreign stars love? | Books | Culture

Classical Russian literature is known all over the world. Do you know that there are many of her real fans among foreign stars? AiF.ru tells about Western actors who read and fell in love with Russian classics.

Keanu Reeves

Actor Keanu Reeves has a deep love for Russian literature. Among his favorite authors Anton Chekhov, Leo Tolstoy, Fyodor Dostoevsky. In addition, Reeves was associated with the Russian language in several film roles. In the films John Wick and The Professional, he needed to master Russian to some extent. It is interesting that the actor managed to read Shakespeare’s “Hamlet” in Russian.

David harbor

American actor David harbor did not stand aside. He read books Fyodor Dostoevsky, Nikolai Gogol, Anton Chekhov, Mikhail Bulgakov. “From the amazing books of these authors, I learned that Russians have a very big heart, that they are very emotional, have a bright personality and can be single-minded in achieving their dreams,” Harbor shared his feelings in a recent interview with the Metro newspaper.

David Harbor in Stranger Things (2016-2021) Photo: Still from the film

Nastassja Kinski

German actress Nastassja Kinski was named after two heroines of the novel Fyodor Dostoevsky The Idiot: Nastasya Filippovna and Aglaya Epanchina (artist’s middle name). Kinski has shown a special love for Russian literature throughout his life. Even her children she gave the names Alyosha and Sophia, in honor of the heroes of Dostoevsky. In addition, the actress became interested in film adaptations of Russian classics, among which were “Spring Waters” Jerzy Skolimowski after Ivan Turgenev, “And the light shines in the darkness” brothers Taviani by Leo Tolstoy, as well as “Humiliated and Insulted” Andrey Eshpai after Fyodor Dostoevsky.

Nastassja Kinski. Photo: www.globallookpress.com

Jared Leto

At one of the meetings with journalists Jared Leto, American actor and frontman of the rock band Thirty Seconds to Mars, said that one of his favorite books is dystopia Evgeniya Zamyatina “We”. The artist believes that this literary work is relevant out of time, therefore it can be counted among the samples of great literature.

Tom Hiddleston

British actor Tom Hiddleston, best known for his super-villainous role as Loki, the genius playwright considers Anton Chekhov… According to the artist, Chekhov’s heroes suddenly come to realize that life is an hourglass, while the very action of his plays is based on the presentation of a specific episode from the life of a person who is at a certain time in a certain place. As a fan of Chekhov’s drama, Hiddleston was fortunate enough to play in the British interpretation of the play “Ivanov” based on the work of the same name by the writer.

Johnny Depp

He also shows sympathy for the work of Russian classics. Johnny Depp. Talking about favorite books, to which it is interesting to return again and again, along with “Flowers of Evil” Charles Baudelaire and “On the road” Jack Kerouac, he also notes “Notes from the Underground” by the Russian writer Fyodor Dostoevsky.

Gerard Depardieu

World famous French actor Gerard Depardieu loves the work of the classics of Russian literature of the Golden Age – Alexander Pushkin and Mikhail Lermontov.

Oprah

Authoritative TV presenter Oprah Winfrey loves Anna Karenina Lev Tolstoy. In her opinion, this is the most exciting love story.

The Oprah Winfrey Show. Photo: Commons.wikimedia.org

Jude Law

Special interest talent Tolstoy also causes a Hollywood actor Jude Law… He read Anna Karenina after he was offered to star in the film adaptation of the novel. The work made an indelible impression on the actor, so the reading of the book was followed by the reincarnation of Lowe into Alexei Karenin.

Daniel Radcliffe

Daniel Radcliffe repeatedly declared his love for Russian culture and, in particular, literature. As a teenager, he read Crime and Punishment. Dostoevsky, after Gogol, Zamyatin and many other writers.

Rafe fiennes

British actor Rafe fiennes also a fan of Russian literature. He believes that writers such as Anton Chekhov, Ivan Turgenev, Leo Tolstoy, Alexander Pushkinare surprisingly wise. Fiennes himself several times became the hero of the works of Russian authors. “What I like about your writers – Tolstoy, Chekhov, Turgenev – is that they amazingly explore and show the human soul. Therefore, they are still read and performed. I played in Chekhov’s play on stage, I played Eugene Onegin in the cinema “, – he said in an interview. In 1999 the actor played the role of Eugene Onegin in the film Onegin, and in 2015 he played Rakitin in the film Vera Glagoleva “Two Women” based on Turgenev’s play “A Month in the Country”.