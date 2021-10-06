Cinema will heal on the waters – Newspaper Kommersant No. 148 (7110) from 08/20/2021

The 55th Karlovy Vary International Film Festival opens today. Last year it was canceled due to a pandemic, and this year it was postponed from the traditional beginning of July to the end of August. Comments Andrey Plakhov.

“We firmly believe that watching films in large cinemas is an irreplaceable experience and the main mission of the festival,” said its president, Jiri Bartoska. And the organizers abandoned the fashionable online format, leaving it only for the Eastern Promises Industry Days business forum, where film projects from Eastern Europe and the Middle East were presented. It was decided to postpone the full-fledged festival until the time when the country comes out of strict quarantine.

Today the situation in Karlovy Vary is not at all similar to the one in which they lived here for long months of lockdown, walking almost in two masks. Now the infection rates have dropped sharply, the masks have been dropped. People relaxed, but not completely. The economic depression is getting in the way of enjoying freedom. Many businesses collapsed, primarily those related to tourism. Boarded up shop windows look dull. Hotel “Thermal”, and so not shining with beauty, in the woods. Nevertheless, it is he who, with its viewing rooms and spacious terraces, will become the center of the largest film festival in Central Europe.

12 paintings are nominated for his main Crystal Globe award, including Philip Barantini’s Boiling Point, While I Can Walk by Stefan Arsenievich, The Land of Sons by Claudio Cupellini, and War by Nicholas Roy. This year the festival has abandoned a separate documentary competition, and full-length documentaries are included in the main competition and the parallel one – “To the East of the West”. In the latter, among others, the Yakut picture “Nuuchcha” directed by Vladimir Munkuev was selected. It is based on the works of the 19th century Polish writer and ethnographer Wenceslas Seroszewski.

An important event of the festival will be a retrospective of the classic tapes restored by The Film Foundation. It was founded in 1990 by Martin Scorsese, whose efforts to protect and preserve film classics were supported by Woody Allen, Stanley Kubrick and Steven Spielberg. In addition to the cult American films “A Woman Under the Influence” by John Cassavetes or “The Turning Point” by Michael Curtitz, the retrospective will show restored films from Cote d’Ivoire, Sri Lanka, Mexico, Morocco, Taiwan.

The festival will open with the premiere of the biopic “Zatopek” by David Ondřicek – about the legendary Czechoslovak runner who won Olympic gold four times. At the opening ceremony, the honorary Crystal Globe will be presented to the legendary British actor, winner of two Oscars, Michael Caine for his outstanding contribution to world cinema. Kane will present Lina Ressler’s debut film Bestsellers, which plays an old writer embarking on a final book tour.

Another star of the festival will be Johnny Depp, he will act as a producer of two films – the documentary “One more with Shane McGowan” and the fiction “The Great” (in the latter the actor plays the main role). The directors of the festival, in particular its program director Karel Oh, emphasize that it is a great honor for them to welcome the “icon of modern cinema”.

It seems that this is only the beginning of the moral rehabilitation of Depp, subjected to obstruction for his alleged violence against women. A month after the Karlovy Vary Festival, the actor and producer will become a laureate of the honorary Donostia Prize at the San Sebastian Festival. The opponents of these honors were recently answered by the director of the festival, Jose Luis Rebordinos, in a special statement. He stressed the commitment to fight inequality, abuse of power and violence, reminded that the festival fulfills the obligations enshrined in the charter on the equal inclusion of women in the structure of cinema. But there is another side of the problem in today’s society: lynching on social networks, which replaces legal mechanisms. “According to the verified data that we have, Johnny Depp has not been arrested, charged or convicted of any form of assault or violence against any woman … Refusal of any violent behavior and the presumption of innocence are and always will be our ethical principles.” – said Rebordinos.