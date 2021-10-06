Continental Hockey League Launches NFT Token Sale on Binance Marketplace – Sports

MOSCOW, September 22. / TASS /. The Continental Hockey League (KHL) announced the launch of the sale of exclusive digital cards using NFT technology on the marketplace of the leading international blockchain ecosystem Binance. The press service of the league informs about it.

“The KHL digital assets are not just individual cards with valuable hockey episodes that can be purchased on the marketplace, but also a whole system in which you can collect, sell and play,” said KHL Vice President Sergei Dobrokhvalov. back in the spring, and the main condition was the long-term development of the direction, and not just the sale of individual NFT cards. Now it is a full-fledged product, at one of the upcoming stages of which game mechanics will be launched; I hope it will be appreciated by both fans and digital the public “.

The opportunity to purchase the first cards will appear on September 27. You can get the cards by purchasing the Mystery Box. At the first stage, 20 unique cards with different levels of exclusivity will be presented. A total of 20 thousand Mystery Boxes will go on sale at a fixed price of $ 20 BUSD (stablecoin backed by the US dollar).

The cards will be of several types: reflecting bright fragments of game episodes, footage from the KHL All-Star Games, detailed images of awards and champions. All cards will be identified in four categories (bronze, silver, gold, platinum).

“Hockey fans and crypto communities are very similar – they are communities with a keen interest in dynamic processes and impressive victories,” said project executive director Alina Krot. The very idea of ​​owning a unique and inimitable digital product with the right to use it in various mechanics is now more relevant than ever, it is an exclusive among the mass market, so it is natural that people around the world begin to learn more about it. Thanks to our platform, fans will be able to watch the game from commentator’s position, “hit five” for hockey players when entering the match, and much more. “

The virtual asset format is a non-fungible token (NFT). NFT is a digital certificate attached to a unique object. A non-fungible token is unique and cannot be faked or replaced with another. NFT technology was created in 2017. During its existence, NFT has sold over 5 million tokens.