Midfielder of Khimki and the Russian national team Denis Glushakov told why he finished his training in the national team ahead of schedule.

– The damage is the back surface, so I finished the lesson earlier. The national team is the coat of arms on the chest, the same remains, only people change. I arrived in Novogorsk relaxed, as usual, and we worked with Khimki here, there was no excitement. Everyone wants to play for the national team. Played with Karpin in “Spartak”, he has discipline in the foreground and game interactions. Regime and routine? Something has changed, but not globally.

Team captain? this has already been discussed. The main thing is that each of us is ready to be a captain. I’m not an age player, you don’t have to look at your age, the main thing is that the player does his job on the field.

Could I refuse to be called up to the national team like Dziuba? You will not wait. As for the 8th number in the national team, we have good relations with the Barinovs, we easily agreed, plus I have more matches for the national team. Position in the national team – wherever they put it, I will play there. I am a football player, this is the national team, – said Glushakov.

The Russian national team in the October matches will meet with the national teams of Slovakia (October 8) and Slovenia (October 11).

