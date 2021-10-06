Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, Robert De Niro and others at the 2020 Oscar afterparty

Courteney Cox, Amanda Anka and Jennifer Aniston

Immediately after the grand conclusion of the Oscar-2020, many laureates, nominees and their celebrity friends dispersed to the traditional parties organized in honor of the ceremony. Some of the stars had fun at the Vanity Fair afterparty, others celebrated Elton John’s victory at his charity gala, and still others gathered at the streaming giant Netflix.

The star of the party was Laura Dern, who won an Oscar for her supporting role in Netflix’s Marriage Story. Many of her celebrity friends came to support and congratulate Laura, as well as stars who collaborate with the video service. Among them were the best friends Courteney Cox and Jennifer Aniston, Robert De Niro, Molly Sims, Linda Cardellini and many others.

Courteney Cox, Amanda Anka and Jennifer Aniston Laura Dern Stephanie Kertsuba Alex Avant and Jennifer Aniston Molly Sims with her husband Scott Stuber

Netflix also celebrated another win that evening – an Oscar also went to their documentary American Factory. But “Irishman” (The Irishman), nominated in 11 categories, contrary to expectations, in the end was left with nothing. By the way, even before the ceremony, Netflix content director Ted Sarandos suggested that they do not receive big movie awards solely because old Hollywood is afraid that the streaming giant will displace them from Olympus and destroy the established hierarchy.

Courteney Cox and Laura Dern Robert DeNiro Linda Cardellini



Emily Hampshire and Bobby Burke



Lana Condor



Catherine Narducci



Come on Joy Randolph

