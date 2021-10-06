Daniel Radcliffe reveals who he would play in Harry Potter reboot

The actor is impressed by two characters at once.

Potter fans would surely be delighted to relaunch the legendary film franchise. Time will tell whether this will actually happen. In the meantime, Daniel Radcliffe – the leading actor – speculated about who he would play this time. It turned out that this is definitely not an adult Harry Potter.

The actor admits: if he could play anyone in the reboot of the story about the wizard, it would be one of two “marauders” – Sirius Black (godfather of the young magician) or Remus Lupine (werewolf, teacher of defense against the dark arts). Both heroes were friends of James Potter, the father of the young wizard, and members of the Order of the Phoenix.

“These were always the two characters about whom I would say:” They are great, “- quoted the actor by The Wrap. “Also, I am obviously biased about my experience of filming with these people, as they are some of my favorite memories.”

Recall that in the original film franchise, the performers of these roles were Gary Oldman and David Thewlis.

So far, the reasoning about the restart remains hypothetical. There are currently no sequel films or Harry Potter series in development. Radcliffe himself isn’t even sure a full cast reunion will take place to celebrate the first film’s 20th anniversary later this year.