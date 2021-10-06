Digital lari and Dogecoin in AMC: Crypto Market News By Investing.com

© Reuters



Investing.com – Georgia has decided on the launch date for the digital lari, and the AMC cinema chain has added support for Dogecoin – these and other important news of the cryptocurrency market in our daily review.

In the United States, it is necessary to create conditions for the conduct of token sales without the risk of collision with the enforcement measures of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). These proposals are contained in the Digital Token Transparency Act 2021, drafted by Rep. Patrick McHenry.

A pilot program for the introduction of digital lari in Georgia is planned for 2022. This was announced by the vice-president of the National Bank Papuna Lezhava, writes Interfax.

Deputies of the Mazhilis (lower house of parliament) of Kazakhstan came up with the idea of ​​creating a register of mining farms and increasing electricity tariffs for the extraction of cryptocurrencies, local media write.

The Bank for International Settlements (BIS) has released a report with guidance on the compliance of stablecoin mechanisms with international standards for payment, clearing and settlement systems.

The American cinema chain AMC Theaters has added the ability to pay for gift cards using a mem-token, said the head of the company, Adam Aron.

The text was prepared by Yana Shebalina