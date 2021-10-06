Dogecoin Killer. Shiba Inu entered the top 20 largest cryptocurrencies by capitalization

Shiba Inu token ranked 20th in the list of the largest cryptocurrencies by capitalization, according to CoinMarketCap. The market value of the “meme” cryptocurrency exceeded $ 14.4 billion, writes RBC.

Shiba Inu Trades

Over the past day, Shiba Inu has risen in price by 68%. At 12:30, the token was trading at $ 0.00002193. Growth for the week amounted to 212%.

According to the interactive table of the Ministry of Finance, as of 15:05 the cost of the token is $ 0.00000120.

Shiba Inu’s popularity

On October 5, Shiba Inu became the most popular token on Coinbase, the largest crypto exchange in the United States. The daily trading volume of the “meme” cryptocurrency on the site reached $ 1.3 billion, exceeding the result of bitcoin. On October 6, Shiba Inu’s daily trading volume on Coinbase exceeded $ 1.8 billion.

After the altcoin’s value began to skyrocket, one of the major holders transferred more than $ 83 million worth of Shiba Inu from one address to another. The transfer fee was $ 46. This “whale” purchased 6.1 trillion Shiba Inu coins at the end of September, paying approximately $ 43.8 million. Thus, he received about $ 74 million in “paper profit” for the week.

The Shiba Inu token is called the “Dogecoin killer” by its creators. The project’s website says that its main task is to surpass Elon Musk’s favorite cryptocurrency in terms of capitalization.

The developers of Shiba Inu claim to have been inspired by the example of the Reddit community WallStreetBets, which artificially inflated the value of the shares of GameStop, AMC and other unprofitable companies.