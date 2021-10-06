Downey Jr., De Niro, Hardy, Sandler are on the long list of Golden Raspberries. List of nominees

The organizers of the main annual anti-awards “Golden Raspberry” announced the list of nominees for the worst actors and films of 2020. The leader of the long list was the Polish erotic painting “365 Days”, which fell into seven out of nine categories at once.
Worst movie
- Halloween hubie
- 365 days
- Music
- Wrong girl
- Doctor Dolittle’s Amazing Journey
- Fantasy island
- Love, weddings and other disasters
- Absolute proof
- trilogy “Barbie and Kendra”
- The murder of Nicole Brown Simpson
Worst director
- Stephen Gaigan – Dr. Dolittle’s Amazing Journey
- Josh Trunk – “Capone. Face with a scar”
- Ron Howard – “Country Elegy”
- Stephen Brill – “Hubie’s Halloween”
- Brannon Howes – “Absolute Proof”
- Charles Band – Barbie and Kendra Trilogy
- Barbara Bialovas and Tomas Mandes – “365 days”
- Sia – “Music”
- Dennis Dugan – Love, Weddings, and Miscellaneous Disasters
- Tyler Spindel – “The Wrong Girl”
Worst actor
- Robert De Niro – “The Grandfather of Tough Behavior”
- Jamie Dornan – “Love for Three” and “Wild Couple”
- Robert Downey Jr. – “The Amazing Journey of Dr. Dolittle”
- Tom Hardy – “Capone. Face with a scar”
- Paul Hogan – The Magnificent Mr. Dundee
- Mike Lindell – “Absolute Proof”
- Michelle Morrone – 365 Days
- Adam Sandler – “Hubie’s Halloween”
- John Turturro – Successful People
Worst actress
- Drew Barrymore – “Understudy”
- Anne Hathaway – The Last Thing He Wanted and The Witches
- Katie Holmes – “Doll 2: Brahms” and “The Secret”
- Kate Hudson – Music
- Diane Keaton – Love, Weddings, and Other Disasters
- Lauren Lapkus – “The Wrong Girl”
- Maggie Q – “Happy Day of Death”
- Andrea Riseborough – “The Curse”
- Anna Maria Siklutska – “365 days”
- Hilary Swank – “Dangerous Temptation” and “The Hunt”
Worst remake
- 365 days
- Doctor Dolittle’s Amazing Journey
- Barbie and kendra
- Capone
- Fantasy island
- Halloween hubie
- The secret of the dragon’s seal
- Mulan
- Magnificent Mr Dundee
- Wonder Woman 1984
- Wrong girl
The organizers will announce the shortlist already on March 14th. The Golden Raspberry anti-award ceremony will take place on 24 April.