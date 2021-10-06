Downey Jr., De Niro, Hardy, Sandler are on the long list of Golden Raspberries. List of nominees

The organizers of the main annual anti-awards “Golden Raspberry” announced the list of nominees for the worst actors and films of 2020. The leader of the long list was the Polish erotic painting “365 Days”, which fell into seven out of nine categories at once.

Worst movie

Halloween hubie

365 days

Music

Wrong girl

Doctor Dolittle’s Amazing Journey

Fantasy island

Love, weddings and other disasters

Absolute proof

trilogy “Barbie and Kendra”

The murder of Nicole Brown Simpson

Worst director

Stephen Gaigan – Dr. Dolittle’s Amazing Journey

Josh Trunk – “Capone. Face with a scar”

Ron Howard – “Country Elegy”

Stephen Brill – “Hubie’s Halloween”

Brannon Howes – “Absolute Proof”

Charles Band – Barbie and Kendra Trilogy

Barbara Bialovas and Tomas Mandes – “365 days”

Sia – “Music”

Dennis Dugan – Love, Weddings, and Miscellaneous Disasters

Tyler Spindel – “The Wrong Girl”

Worst actor

Robert De Niro – “The Grandfather of Tough Behavior”

Jamie Dornan – “Love for Three” and “Wild Couple”

Robert Downey Jr. – “The Amazing Journey of Dr. Dolittle”

Tom Hardy – “Capone. Face with a scar”

Paul Hogan – The Magnificent Mr. Dundee

Mike Lindell – “Absolute Proof”

Michelle Morrone – 365 Days

Adam Sandler – “Hubie’s Halloween”

John Turturro – Successful People

Worst actress

Drew Barrymore – “Understudy”

Anne Hathaway – The Last Thing He Wanted and The Witches

Katie Holmes – “Doll 2: Brahms” and “The Secret”

Kate Hudson – Music

Diane Keaton – Love, Weddings, and Other Disasters

Lauren Lapkus – “The Wrong Girl”

Maggie Q – “Happy Day of Death”

Andrea Riseborough – “The Curse”

Anna Maria Siklutska – “365 days”

Hilary Swank – “Dangerous Temptation” and “The Hunt”

Worst remake