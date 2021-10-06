Dwayne Johnson reacted to Bobby Lashley’s championship and the success of The Hurt Business



Comments display order:

Default New first Old first Times dictate their own concepts. I remember that story when they found out who Austin hit in a car and eventually found out that it was Rikishi. And he said that he did it precisely for the sake of respect for an athlete with a different skin color. Including Roca. But then it was about mulattoes, not African Americans. Well, really, how can you identify them. The Chinese are not put on the same level with them, even if they are not white either. 0 There is nothing wrong with art. In general, it’s surprising that there are so few black champions in WWE. This situation, with art, would be quite calmly perceived if it were not for the actions in the style of BLM, constant complaints about racism. The same can be done with the Scotland and Drew flag, the Irish flag and Seamus arts. Only here there will already be a national bias, not a racial one. Speaking of the Rock, his father is African. And he is part of the Samoan dynasty by his mother. Therefore, yes, Dwayne Johnson is directly related to the black community. +1 There are no problems with this art, only a racist can see something like this here. And everyone has their own heroes, yes. And it is understandable that a black boy would rather associate himself with The Rock or Mark Henry than with Rollins and others. 0 Rein Kofi was not a clown, he was normal, not good, not bad, just normal. It’s too early to judge Lashley as a champion. +1 The case when the keifeb collapses, but no one cares about it. I feel nothing but respect for these guys. They are role models for young people who just want to be like them. It’s not bad. There is no need to look for racial or any other background here. They are doing a good deed by showing young people the way to life and protecting them from crime. Without the right moral guidance, life can quickly go downhill. So positive examples are needed in everyone’s life. 0 Rock Negro? Is it? 0 What about Ron Simons, Damn it! 0 And when did he manage to become the champion of the Central Center of Management? +1 He was not, but Simons is the first African American with a heavyweight title in WCW, and this is also a great achievement and one could remember him when Lashley called Rock the first who managed to become a major champion, otherwise some Great and Almighty ones went. I understand that they stand for their company in business, but I think they are missing something. Henry and Big-E with their heavyweight championship within this company are also so depressed. Yes, there is a difference in titles. But the fact that they praise each other so makes them, as it were, a little hypocritical or something. +1 What is the side of the WCW title to CCU in general? And what has to do with Henry, who owned the VX title, when it comes to the title of CCU? And where does Big I, who was not a world champion at all, have to do with it? Chet you somewhere in the wrong place. 0 He was not WWE champion. You also ask why Big I is not. 0 Someone focuses on the race, thereby giving rise to a seed of discord, someone is inspired and becomes more confident in their aspiration to achieve their goal. I completely agree with the words MVP. It’s nice to see that there is such respect between the performers. +6 So the Rock is Samoan what does he have to do with African Americans? +4 We have a somewhat misunderstanding of the situation with racism in the United States. Back in the 60s of the last century, racism was fully the norm for society. And in those days it was enough for you to be a little darker than the norm and you automatically became a waste. Mestizos, Samoans, Puerto Ricans and other representatives of ethnic groups not belonging to the Negroid race were still considered bio-waste. This is less reflected in pop culture, books and movies, so not everyone outside the US understands this. +6 A Minute History of Racism from a Man with Eric Cartman Dressed as Hitler +eleven If you want to do something efficiently, please study the issue) 0 No, man, the thing is, Rock is partially African American by his father. That is why Raines is not put on a par with Rock, because he is a purebred islander, sort of.

In the tzu itself, Rock was singled out as a Samoan, but outside the company, especially in the current American realities, Dwayne himself often began to refer to himself as black, implying just an Afro theme. +1 I didn’t know that about him. I haven’t read the history of the Samoan dynasties in wrestling at all, I’m not particularly fond of them) 0 I do not like the fact that CTSU all the way that Rock worked for them, they exhibited him as a Samoan, and as soon as the fuss around racism began, they immediately made an African American out of the Rock. By the way, he himself, by the way, until recently, also positioned himself as a Samoan 0 Yeah, to the point that even in Fast and Furious he called himself Samoan and shot a third of the film in Samoa, showing what kind of healthy clans there are. 0 The fast and the furious came out before BLM and other events. 0 His father was African American 0 He has his father, and his mother is Samoan) +1 His father – Negro * 0 Quote Abdulmalik left a signature to the artwork “it’s possible”, but one of the fans did not agree with what he saw and wrote that such situations and incite racial conflicts, because it is not always and not always worth focusing on the human race. And you can’t say that there is no grain of truth in his words +5 Damn it, Rock is black with a stretch. He even outwardly looks just like a dude who likes to lie in a tanning bed. Samoans have nothing to do with AFRO-Americans +fourteen He has a black father, as far as I know. But really, he doesn’t look like an African American. It seems that even the CCU themselves emphasized that Kofi was the first black champion of the CCU in history. +7 They emphasized that he was the first African champion. Because he was born in Africa. Rock, on the other hand, was always presented at the Central Center as part of a large Samoan dynasty. +2 already got sick of these blacks with their oppression 0 Remove and do not disgrace +16 It was a minus, you got a minus. Racists are worse than quilted jackets. 0 They are really overdoing it a little, it has already turned into some kind of paranoia, racists everywhere and those who want to infringe on blacks are seen. +3 Everything is correct. People Plus. 0 Well, how could it be otherwise))) +1