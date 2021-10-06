Dwayne Johnson Reveals Red Notice Premiere Date And Reveals New Still

As Scala promises, it will be Netflix’s biggest movie ever.

Shot from the filming of the film “Red Notice”

Dwayne Johnson has revealed a new still from Netflix’s action comedy “Red Notice” and revealed when the movie will be released.



Scala shared a major announcement on Twitter. The actor wrote that the release of “Red Notice” will take place in the fall, namely November 12. At the same time, Johnson intriguingly wrote that it would be Netflix’s biggest movie:

“You have been officially notified. Netflix’s biggest movie will premiere in living rooms around the world on November 12th. ”

Johnson then recalled who the Red Notice would be talking about:

“Chief specialist of the FBI. The most wanted thief in the art world. And the greatest swindler in the world. ”

Johnson played the FBI agent. The role of the thief mentioned in the post was played by Gal Gadot, and the swindler was played by Ryan Reynolds. As expected, these will be two criminals competing with each other, who will try to organize the robbery of the century together. And Johnson’s hero will catch them. Although it was also stated earlier that it is possible that at some point the characters of Johnson and Reynolds will unite.

Directed the film “Red Notice” based on his own script by Rawson Marshall Thurber (“Skyscraper”). The project will really be incredibly large-scale. According to ComicBook, the film’s budget is likely to be between $ 160 million and $ 200 million, making Red Notice the most expensive Netflix project in the history of the service.

