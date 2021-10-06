Dziuba complained about problems with motivation after the failure at Euro 2020 :: Football :: RBC Sport

According to the striker, in the first match of the new season, he did not feel any “drive”, but now he takes any challenges with a smile

Zenit striker Artem Dzyuba experienced motivation problems after the end of the European Football Championship. He himself reported this to the Match TV channel.

“The first days after Euro, I was knocked down, in the first game of the season with Khimki I did not feel any drive, as if I was exhausted and scared at the moment. I thought: maybe that’s all? And then I realized that I still cannot live without football. And now it can be seen from the results, ”said the footballer, noting that one should not live in the past.

Dziuba also noted that the team has a busy schedule ahead. “This is great for any sport. You enjoy every moment because you understand that sooner or later it will end. Therefore, I accept any challenges with a smile, ”he said.

In the summer of Euro 2020, the Russian national team was unable to qualify from the group. In three matches, the team lost to Belgium (0: 3) and Denmark (1: 4), and also beat Finland (1: 0). At the tournament, she scored only two goals, one of which was scored by Dziuba: he managed to distinguish himself from the penalty spot.

At the start of the Russian Premier League (RPL) season, Dziuba failed to perform a single effective action in the first five rounds. Only in the match against CSKA (1: 0) in the sixth round did he give the first assist. The striker scored his first goal only in the eighth round match against Rubin (3: 1).

In addition, Dziuba was not included in the Russian national team for the September matches of the qualifying tournament for the 2022 World Cup against Croatia (0: 0), Cyprus (2: 0) and Malta (2: 0). He was later called up for matches against Slovakia (October 8) and Slovenia (October 11), but refused to play for the national team. According to the footballer, he was not in optimal shape to help the national team.