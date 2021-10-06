Dziuba had critically little rest for the last 3 seasons – the least in Europe. These are not his words, but a study of the players’ union – 10/06/2021

A source: Reuters

The FIFPro footballers union has rolled out a large report on the increasing workload on athletes: 77 pages showing that top players have high-intensity seasons with minimal recovery times.

The study was carried out by the audit firm KPMG based on a sample of 265 football players from 44 leagues in the period from 2018 to 2021 – in total, they entered the field more than 40 thousand times.

The report summarizes how superstar players play 67% of their scheduled games 2 matches a week. Someone like Pedri played 78 matches in less than a year. And more often than not, he had less than 4 days to break between games.

Another important point is vacation between seasons. FIFPro recommends that a player’s vacation should be at least 28 days and that the season should be off for 14 days. Nevertheless, during the study, we found a football player whose vacation, even for three seasons in total, was less than the recommended one for the year – on average, 6-7 days. And this player is Artem Dzyuba.

Which of the players in the European leagues had the least rest Player Club Minutes Played Off-season days Artem Dzyuba “Zenith” 12592 twenty Ruben Dias “Man City” 18361 33 Dani Olmo RB Leipzig 12679 36 Milan Shkrinjar “Inter” 15175 38 Tomas Soucek West Ham 15294 38

Data from 2018 was used – for three full seasons: 2018/19, 2019/20, 2020/21.

You can see the seasons of these players here.

Here, of course, it should be said that Dziuba compensated for most of his summer vacation during the winter breaks. But for three summers in a row, Artyom did not rest. It is not surprising that now he was not having the most successful period – it is difficult to play so much at 33 without a serious vacation.

But the real superhero is Ruben Dias from Manchester City. For three seasons, the Portuguese played almost 200 matches (more than 18 thousand minutes on the field) – including last year, which he played in the Premier League. FIFPro notes that the English Premier League is one of the most merciless towards football players: there is no winter break, two national cups, the rule of 5 substitutions has not been introduced.

At the same time, Dias turned out to be one of the leaders in terms of another indicator: the number of matches in the critical zone. This meant that the player spent more than 45 minutes in two games in a row with a break of less than 5 days – Dias spent 73% of the minutes on the field, which FIFPro considered critical. And for three years I rested in the summer for a little more than a month.

A couple more interesting figures about the workload of football players:

In 45% of cases, the footballer’s vacation was less than the recommended 28 days. In 30% of cases, mid-season pauses were shorter than 14 days.

Son Heung Min flew 223 thousand kilometers in three seasons and spent more than 300 hours (12.5 days) in flights between countries. Nicholas Tagliafico from Ajax has flown over 250 thousand km. It’s like flying around the world more than 5 times in 3 years.

The players need a break of 5 days to restore the body less often than in half the cases.

FIFPro insists – it is necessary to reform the calendar, because in the current version, the schedule exhausts the players both physically (more injuries) and mentally (burnout). With such a schedule, the desire to play for the national team can really disappear.