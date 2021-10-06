Ectopic pregnancy, separation from children. What Nicole Kidman suffered because of Tom Cruise

Nicole Kidman

Surprisingly, Nicole Kidman always spoke positively about the ex-wife. The affection was so strong that even a few years after the divorce, the actress admitted that she still loved Tom Cruise. Well, the sex symbol two years ago banned Kidman from appearing at the wedding of their common adopted son. Star dad gave Connor an ultimatum: all expenses for the celebration will be covered if Nicole is deleted from the guest list. The guy agreed – either for reasons of economy, or because of his commitment to Scientology, according to the canons of which one cannot contradict the parent.

The religious movement, recognized by a number of experts by the sect, could be the key reason for the divorce of Nicole and Tom. On June 20, Kidman turns 54, and we recall how her career developed, why her first marriage broke up and what is the secret of the strength of the second.

A family

Nicole naturally has red hair

Although Nicole is commonly referred to as an Australian actress, she was born in Honolulu to a Scottish-Irish family. When the girl was four, and her sister Antonia was barely a year old, Anthony Kidman and Janelle McNeill decided to move to Sydney, where they had already lived. Here, Anthony was promoted to a professor of biochemistry at a technical university, and Janelle took up editing her husband’s monographs and joined the society for women’s struggle for equality.

Anthony Kidman was a scientist, and a year after his death, Nicole was offered the role of biophysicist Rosalind Franklin in the play “Photo 51”, which the actress dedicated to her parent

Nicole’s first serious hobby was ballet. Although the girl was shy, the choreography and participation in the performances managed to liberate her and opened the way to the art school. But at 17, the girl had to interrupt her studies and get a job as a masseuse: her mother was diagnosed with breast cancer, so the family needed money. Janelle conquered her illness and returned to her usual life after a course of rehabilitation.

An example of a strong family has always stood before the eyes of the actress: in 2013, her parents celebrated their golden wedding. Unfortunately, the love story ended a year later when Nicole’s 75-year-old dad died of a heart attack.

Cinema

Thugs on Bicycles was one of the first notable films to feature Kidman

Nicole Kidman’s first shooting took place in the music video of the singer Patricia Wilson and in the remake of the festive film “Christmas in the Woods”. The actress became recognizable after the television series “Five-Mile Creek” and the films “Bandits on Bicycles” and “Riding the Wind”. Already in 1988, the artist was nominated for the prestigious Australian award in the category “Best Supporting Actress” for her participation in the “Emerald City”.

Soon, the rising star was invited to star in the drama “Bangkok Hilton” and in the thriller “Dead Calm”. Laudable reviews from critics ensured Kidman’s trip to Hollywood – Nicole played Dr. Claire Levitzky in Tony Scott’s action movie “Days of Thunder”.

do not missPrivate jets and fabulous fees: what’s left behind the scenes of the series “Play Back”

While still in Sydney, attending various auditions, Nicole met Naomi Watts. The girls became best friends, and in 1991 they played maturing schoolgirls in the film Flirt. It was an independent film, so in the first half of the 90s, viewers more likely remembered Kidman from the box office films Far, Away, My Life and Batman Forever.

“Moulin rouge!” made Nicole the star of the first echelon

The actress was awarded the Golden Globe for Gus Van Sant’s black comedy “To Die For”, but the real breakthrough for her was the role of Satine in the musical “Moulin Rouge!” Luhrmann base. Ewan McGregor and Nicole Kidman performed the compositions for the picture themselves, and the track Come What May turned into a lovers’ anthem for a long time.

The Hours brought the actress the long-awaited Oscar, and her role in Dogville was the love of art house fans. However, there were also failed projects in Nicole’s career: for The Witch, the artist received the Golden Raspberry anti-award, and the biographical tape about the fate of Grace Kelly “Princess of Monaco” was recognized by critics and heirs of the princely family as far from the truth.

do not missThe Perfect Weekend: 10 TV Shows You Can Watch in Three Days

Over the past few years, Kidman’s career has taken on a new level: she acted as an artist and producer on the series Big Little Lies and Play Back. In addition, the star has appeared in the popular projects “Top of the Lake”, “Goldfinch” and “Scandal”.

Marriage to Tom Cruise

The marriage to Cruz was preceded by a relationship with Marcus Graham, who later became famous in Mulholland Drive.

In the 80s, Nicole had an affair with Marcus Graham and was even going to marry him until she received an invitation to Hollywood. Marcus stayed in Australia, while Kidman threw herself into the arms of a box office movie and … Tom Cruise.

In Days of Thunder, Tom’s character falls in love with Nicole

Tom was married to Mimi Rogers, but as soon as he saw a tall Australian woman with golden hair on the site of Days of Thunder, he immediately forgot about marital status. I had to urgently divorce Mimi and arrange a wedding with Nicole.

do not missTom Cruise banned Nicole Kidman from attending their son’s wedding

The fact that Nicole was almost a head taller than Tom was regularly ridiculed by colleagues and the press, but Cruise did not care much. Once he even threw the phrase “In bed, all of the same height”, which went down in history. But if on screen and carpets, the lovers seemed like the perfect match, that didn’t mean that outside the cameras they continued to play in the reference family.

After the divorce, the actress had little contact with the adopted children, however, in rare interviews, Isabella and Connor spoke warmly about their mother and assured that everything was fine in their relationship.

When the couple adopted two children, Isabella Jane and Connor Anthony, those around them had logical questions as to why Nicole herself did not give the chosen one a child. Only years later, the actress admitted that at the dawn of her relationship with Tom, she had an ectopic pregnancy, which entailed negative consequences.

The marriage of celebrities lasted 10 years, and fans still argue about the reasons for the couple’s divorce. The main topic of disagreement could be Tom Cruise’s fascination with Scientology or … Penelope Cruz. Another version said that the union of Nicole and Tom destroyed the shooting of “Eyes Wide Shut”, which was stretched for a year due to Stanley Kubrick’s perfectionism. It seemed natural to the viewers that the stars got used to the images of the spouses who had cooled to each other, but Kidman assured that the film had no effect on the offscreen relationship.

do not missNicole Kidman: “After divorcing Tom Cruise, I wanted to become a single mother”

At the dawn of the 2000s, the artist suffered a miscarriage, which probably became the last straw for the union. In any case, the lovers parted, and the children who adopted the religious views of Tom Cruise stayed with him. Nicole called the divorce a little death. “For the rest, he was great, but for me he was just Tom. He was nice to me and I loved him. I still love you, ”she confessed several years later.

Attributed novels

The artist was so tired of gossip about the affair with Jude Law that she sued several Western publications and eventually won the process

The actress had a hard time parting, according to her, she wanted to hide from the public, buy a farm in Oregon and become a single mother. But life went on, and in order to forget her lover, Nicole plunged into work and new relationships. So, she was credited with an affair with partner in “Cold Mountain” Jude Law, Jim Carrey and longtime friend Russell Crowe.

do not missJude Law became a father for the sixth time

Western media later wrote that Kidman was flirting with Tobey Maguire to disguise a real relationship with Ben Affleck. The joint video for the song Something Stupid with Robbie Williams gave rise to rumors about Nicole’s new secret connection. The actress denied the novel, but the singer said that he really dragged the Australian into bed …

At various times, Madonna, Kylie Minogue, Naomi Campbell, Stella McCartney, Kate Moss, Penelope Cruz met with Kravitz. Nicole Kidman lived with the singer for almost two years

With another musician, Lenny Kravitz, everything could have turned out differently: the lovers moved in and were going to get married. The cards were confused by Lenny’s betrayal, and more than one. The role of comforter was taken over by producer Steve Bing, who, to Kidman’s disappointment, did not want a serious relationship.

Long-awaited happiness

At one time, Keith Urban used drugs, and after the wedding, according to the marriage contract, Kidman transfers $ 640,000 to his husband’s account for each year of “cleanliness”

Finally, in 2005, at a charity event, Nicole met Keith Urban. The actress fell in love with the musician at first sight, forgot about stereotypes and decency, went up to the man and gave her phone number. But Keith was in no hurry to call: he was going through a difficult break with the model Nicky Taylor, so he did not want to exchange for casual contacts. Only a few months later, when a fat point was put in a past relationship, Urban scored a Hollywood beauty.

Two years ago, there were rumors that Kidman got pregnant through IVF, but there was no news of the addition to the family.

The lovers did not drag out the marriage and already in June 2006 they got married in Sydney. At 40, Nicole found out that she was pregnant, and it seemed to the spouses a real miracle: the doctors told the artist that she would never be able to endure herself. Contrary to negative forecasts, in July 2008, the couple had a daughter, Sunday Rose. Not without sacrifices: in order to save the baby, Kidman refused the role in the film “The Reader”.

do not missNicole Kidman, 52, gets pregnant with IVF

Two years later, the couple used the services of a surrogate mother and became the parents of their second daughter, Faith Margaret. Haters said that the birth of another child testified to the futile attempts to resurrect a marriage crumbling before our eyes. But despite rumors of a divorce, the lovers continue to go out together and show a beautiful picture of family life.

Based on materials from chinadaily.com.

Photo: Mike Marsland, LUCY NICHOLSON, Patrick Riviere, Charley Gallay, Taylor Hill / Getty Images, Legion-Media, stills from Bicycle Bandits, Moulin Rouge !, Days of Thunder, Cold Mountain