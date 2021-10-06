Evander Kane Suspected of Providing Fake Coronavirus Vaccination Card (Front Office Sport) – Ice Hockey

Details became known new investigation NHL against San Jose striker Evander Kane for possible violation of covid protocol.

According to Front Office Sport, the player is suspected of providing a fake coronavirus vaccination card.

No specific penalties for violating coronavirus protocols are spelled out, but the NHL has said that “failure to comply will result in significant club and individual sanctions, including potential disqualification, fines and reimbursements, loss of draft picks, or disqualification from training events.”

Using a fake vaccination card is illegal in both the United States and Canada.

Anyone who buys, sells, or uses a fake vaccination card faces up to 5 years in prison under US federal law.

A person trying to enter Canada with a fake vaccination card can be fined up to $ 750,000 and imprisoned for up to 6 months.

Previous league found no evidence the fact that a hockey player was betting on NHL matches. There is also an investigation into his wife’s statements, accused Kane’s Domestic Violence.

Due to these investigations, the player skips the Sharks’ training camp. It is not yet known if he will be able to play for the team at the start of the NHL season.