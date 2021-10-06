“First day of your period. Do you need a tampon?” – POPCAKE

The girl wanted to scare the fans, but she only managed to make them laugh.

The day before Kylie Jenner (Kylie Jenner) presented a new line of her cosmetics Kylie Cosmeticsdedicated to Halloween. For the promo, the billionaire undressed completely and doused her body with red liquid. It turned out very bloody!

On her Instagram, Kylie posted a video where she smears blood on her naked body. Most of the web users did not appreciate the idea of ​​the model. They began to draw an analogy not with All Saints Day, but with menstruation. In the comments, a real battle began – who will come up with the funniest signature.

“Collaboration with your period? “,” When did you have these days and you sneezed “,” When the pad was only two drops “,” The unexpected arrival of the red army “,” When you have sex these days “,” Kylie, borrow a tampon? ” “Girl, you leaked”, – users joke in the comments.

And although these jokes garnered several thousand likes, Kylie didn’t want the girls to have such an association at all. After all, the movie Nightmare on Elm Street inspired her to create the line. It will include lip glosses, eye shadow palettes, false eyelashes, and lip and cheek tints. On October 12, blood lovers will be able to purchase this in brand stores and on the Kylie Cosmetics website.