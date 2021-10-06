first movie details with Jennifer Lopez

Source: Deadline

The director’s chair will be taken by the talented Nicky Caro, famous for the film adaptation of the cartoon “Mulan”. According to the newspaper, the new action movie from Netflix will be shot in the spirit of the cult “Leon”. The script for the tape has already been developed, and its author was Andrea Berloff.

It is known that the film will be released under the title “Mother” (The Mother). At the center of events will be a hired killer who has made many enemies over the years of her work. Now the main character has no choice but to hide from her enemies who wish her death. The killer will decide to leave his hiding place only when her daughter is in danger.

Jennifer Lopez will play the role of the killer. For the actress, this is a new role, because before she appeared before the audience in romantic comedies or dramas. Therefore, millions of people wanted to see how J.Lo would deal with the offenders.

Jennifer Lopez’s acting career

Jennifer Lopez started her film career back in 1986. Since then, the actress has reincarnated into more than one heroine of tapes and TV shows, which were mostly dreamy and madly in love. In particular, J. Lo played in such romantic films:

“Mistress maid”

“Geely”

“Jersey Girl”

“Shall we dance?”

“If the mother-in-law is a monster”

“Backup plan”

“What to expect when expecting a baby”

“Start over” and others.

Even in the action movie with Jason Statham “Parker”, the actress appeared in her usual romantic image. But it seems that J.Lo is actively working to destroy the established cliché about himself. Now the actress is preparing to shoot 2 action movies that can help her get rid of the stereotypical roles.