First the construction, then the project. How Lokomotiv is trying to become a castle

The heat of restless hearts is a budget test.

At the beginning of September I had a chance to write a text “Nikolic and investments, or When others decide, but you answer”… There they found a way out of doubts about how comfortable the Lokomotiv coach feels in the new club reality, where he has to play by someone else’s rules.

Less than a month later, an answer was received to these doubts, and such an answer, which, perhaps, could not have been expected. Lokomotiv terminated the contract with Marko Nikolic. It turns out that there really was no comfort in their relationship: they wanted to leave so much that the club was not embarrassed even by a rather heavy penalty. And the amount being discussed – 3 million euros – forces us to shift the focus of attention in this story to the behavior of the club. And personally – Alexander Plutnik, chairman of the board of directors, with whose name all the key decisions of Loko are now associated.

Alexander Plutnik / Photo: © RIA Novosti / Dmitry Astakhov

The reasons for Nikolic’s departure are not a big secret. This is nothing more than a new interpretation of the classics of the Russian national community – with two bears in one den. The second refers to Ralph Rangnick, a sports boss who, through his previous practice, is accustomed to regulating the entire block of sports issues. It is clear that he surpassed his opponent in mass, and therefore squeezed out from his territory. But how did it happen that this battle was organized and paid for by the club?

The first appearance of Rangnik to the Cherkizov world dates back to April 11, when the German guru was spotted on the podium of the match between Lokomotiv and Spartak. And the formalization of relations took place on July 6: it was on this day that Lokomotiv officially announced that Rangnik became the head of the sports and development club. Between these two dates, April 11 and July 6, almost three months – presumably, all this time the parties talked, looked for points of contact, tried to grasp how close they were in understanding the subject. And deep in the distance of this three-month stretch, namely on May 21, Lokomotiv re-signed the contract with Nikolic.

Ralph Rangnick / Photo: © Frank Hoermann / SVEN SIMON / imago-images.de / Global Look Press

It is impossible to admit that by that time the Traveler was not interested in Rangnik how much Nikolic suited him, in the event of further joint work. And it is difficult to admit that Rangnick’s considerations from late spring to early autumn could change radically. Why then it was necessary to re-sign Nikolic? After all, this today’s three-million-dollar penalty is just from the May renewed contract.

Nikolic’s initial agreement with Lokomotiv was formalized on May 22, 2020 under the 2 + 2 scheme. In other words, only the first year out of the four foreseen expired this May. What was the need to re-sign?

Perhaps the club wanted to thank the coach for the quality work last season. But there is a bonus mechanic for this. If you want to thank – write out a prize. Why burden yourself with a new contract with a fundamentally different financial burden, when the previous contract is not even close to completion? And when you are in advanced negotiations with a seasoned sports director, who – and you know this – builds everything for himself everywhere. Why at this moment change the terms of the coaching contract so that the amount of compensation for early termination increases almost tenfold – from 400 thousand to 3 million?

Marko Nikolic with the Cup of Russia / Photo: © Mikhail Shapaev / All-Russian Non-Governmental Organization

You know, there is such a category of enthusiastic builders. Some kind of castle in the air appeared in their heads, they caught fire, rolled up their sleeves – and go ahead! The material is brought in, concrete is interfered – sculpted with all the fervor of the soul. And a little later they step aside to smoke, cast a glance at what has already been created – and suddenly for the first time ask themselves the question: should the object of their dreams have such lines? Isn’t it worth at least just drawing it to begin with? Better yet, shouldn’t you order a project? And when the project is drawn, it turns out that the load-bearing wall, which has already been erected by the heat of restless hearts, is not there at all. It turns out that you have to demolish everything – and start over. Well, along the way, calculate stupid losses.

Rangnik is, of course, a project. Nikolic is a load-bearing wall. Plutnik is a construction enthusiast. It is difficult to understand just who is Lokomotiv in this story. Either a castle in the air, or an accumulator of losses.