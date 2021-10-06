Football final of 4 starts today: Italy – Spain and Belgium – France. Why does UEFA and all of us need it? – 06.10.2021

A source: Reuters

What is the format? Where do they play?

Semifinal 1. Italy v Spain (October 6, 21:35, San Siro)

Semifinal 2. Belgium v ​​France (October 7, 21:35, Juventus Stadium)

In case of a draw – extra time and a penalty shootout. Interestingly, the format also includes a match for 3rd place.

Match for 3rd place. (October 10, 17:30, Juventus Stadium)

The final. (October 10, 21:35 San Siro)

</p> <blockquote class="instagram-media" data-instgrm-permalink="https://www.instagram.com/p/CUp2U-Jt2_X/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading" data-instgrm-version="14" style=" background:#FFF; border:0; border-radius:3px; box-shadow:0 0 1px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.5),0 1px 10px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.15); margin: 1px; max-width:540px; min-width:326px; padding:0; width:99.375%; width:-webkit-calc(100% - 2px); width:calc(100% - 2px);"/><p> An error occurred during download.

All 4 games will be held in Italy, although there were two other contenders – Poland and the Netherlands. The host status clearly increases the chances of success for the Italians, who have not lost in 37 matches. Whether their streak will be interrupted this week is perhaps the main intrigue of the tournament.

Recall that in the last draw-2018/19 Portugal became the champion, and the tournament grid looked like this:

Semifinal 1. Portugal – Switzerland (3: 1)

Semifinal 2. Netherlands – England (3: 1)

Match for 3rd place. Switzerland – England (0: 0, 5: 6 – pens)

The final. Portugal – Netherlands (1: 0)

Note that then the decisive matches were played in Portugal.

</p> <blockquote class="instagram-media" data-instgrm-permalink="https://www.instagram.com/p/CEi9Z3liijM/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading" data-instgrm-version="14" style=" background:#FFF; border:0; border-radius:3px; box-shadow:0 0 1px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.5),0 1px 10px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.15); margin: 1px; max-width:540px; min-width:326px; padding:0; width:99.375%; width:-webkit-calc(100% - 2px); width:calc(100% - 2px);"/><p> An error occurred during download.

How to get to the final 4 of the League of Nations?

It’s simple: you need to play in the elite division of the League of Nations and take first place in your group.

Group 1: Italy – 12, Netherlands – 11, Poland – 7, Bosnia and Herzegovina – 2.

Italy – 12, Netherlands – 11, Poland – 7, Bosnia and Herzegovina – 2. Group 2: Belgium – 15, Denmark – 10, England – 10, Iceland – 0.

Belgium – 15, Denmark – 10, England – 10, Iceland – 0. Group 3: France – 16, Portugal – 13, Croatia – 3, Sweden – 3.

France – 16, Portugal – 13, Croatia – 3, Sweden – 3. Group 4: Spain – 11, Germany – 9, Switzerland – 6, Ukraine – 6.

We figured out the format, but I still don’t understand why this is needed?

UEFA has long been actively looking for a format that would minimize dull friendlies. They came up with the League of Nations and introduced it into the selection system for the World Cup and European Championship. It turned out to be very confusing, but this tournament really solves its tasks.

The League of Nations was indeed designed as a tournament with a clear structure and a division grid. To further strengthen its status, we decided to play the semi-final with the final. A decent tournament cannot have several winners, which has been proven historically, for example, by the Intertoto Cup.

</p> <blockquote class="instagram-media" data-instgrm-permalink="https://www.instagram.com/p/CUPEZWENmNO/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading" data-instgrm-version="14" style=" background:#FFF; border:0; border-radius:3px; box-shadow:0 0 1px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.5),0 1px 10px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.15); margin: 1px; max-width:540px; min-width:326px; padding:0; width:99.375%; width:-webkit-calc(100% - 2px); width:calc(100% - 2px);"/><p> An error occurred during download.

Of course, this “final of four” is still hard to perceive, because it is held a year after the last round of the LN, but still they give the Cup + this spectacle for the victory. A beautiful picture with the audience, a clash of status European teams (especially this year), good commercial potential. Why not.

It is ideologically important that on the days of the semi-finals (Wednesday, Thursday), as well as the consolation and main final (Sunday), UEFA does not host other games in Europe. The organization launched the final games of the League of Nations with the selection matches for the 2022 World Cup, it focuses on the final 4.

By the way, yes! After all, these teams are participating in the selection of the 2022 World Cup. When will they finish their matches?

This nuance was taken into account during the selection draw. All the participants of the mini-tournament were placed in groups with 5 teams in advance, they had already played 6 games in the selection, in contrast to their rivals in the group. All this confuses the disposition, but now it is clear why.

</p> <blockquote class="instagram-media" data-instgrm-permalink="https://www.instagram.com/p/CTWrnn2rxs3/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading" data-instgrm-version="14" style=" background:#FFF; border:0; border-radius:3px; box-shadow:0 0 1px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.5),0 1px 10px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.15); margin: 1px; max-width:540px; min-width:326px; padding:0; width:99.375%; width:-webkit-calc(100% - 2px); width:calc(100% - 2px);"/><p> An error occurred during download.

Group B: Spain – 13 points (6 games), Sweden – 9 points (4 games), Greece – 6 points (4 games), Kosovo – 4 points (5 games), Georgia – 1 point (5 games).

Spain – 13 points (6 games), Sweden – 9 points (4 games), Greece – 6 points (4 games), Kosovo – 4 points (5 games), Georgia – 1 point (5 games). Group C: Italy – 14 points (6 games), Switzerland – 8 points (4 games), Northern Ireland – 5 points (4 games), Bulgaria – 5 points (5 games), Lithuania – 0 points (5 games).

Italy – 14 points (6 games), Switzerland – 8 points (4 games), Northern Ireland – 5 points (4 games), Bulgaria – 5 points (5 games), Lithuania – 0 points (5 games). Group D: France – 12 points (6 games), Ukraine – 5 points (5 games), Finland – 5 points (4 games), Bosnia and Herzegovina – 5 points (4 games), Kazakhstan – 5 points (5 games).

France – 12 points (6 games), Ukraine – 5 points (5 games), Finland – 5 points (4 games), Bosnia and Herzegovina – 5 points (4 games), Kazakhstan – 5 points (5 games). Group E: Belgium – 16 points (6 games), Czech Republic – 7 points (5 games), Wales – 7 points (4 games), Belarus – 3 points (5 games), Estonia – 1 point (4 games).

So while the tops are having fun with each other in Italy, their group rivals will play out matches to an equal number before the final rounds of the qualifying tournament.

Can the success of the top in the League of Nations help them qualify for the 2022 World Cup?

In theory, yes, this is a good insurance in case of failure in the selection, but in practice it is unlikely to be useful to them.

Recall that according to the regulations, the winner of the group gets to the World Cup, 12 teams + 2 strongest national teams from the League of Nations are sent to the joints, which did not reach the World Cup and did not get into the joints through the selection. Success in the League of Nations may be needed by the top only in case of a deafening failure in the selection.

</p> <blockquote class="instagram-media" data-instgrm-permalink="https://www.instagram.com/p/CUXq0ZmIOc-/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading" data-instgrm-version="14" style=" background:#FFF; border:0; border-radius:3px; box-shadow:0 0 1px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.5),0 1px 10px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.15); margin: 1px; max-width:540px; min-width:326px; padding:0; width:99.375%; width:-webkit-calc(100% - 2px); width:calc(100% - 2px);"/><p> An error occurred during download.

In the previous block, we gave the location of the teams in the selection groups for the 2022 World Cup. Belgium and France almost solved the problem of the World Cup. Italy will compete for the first place in the group against Switzerland, while Spain is having a difficult time in the fight against Sweden.

The bottom line is that the successes of the giants in the League of Nations guarantee them only participation in the play-offs. That is, if Spain suddenly takes 3rd place and flies past everything (it will be lower than Sweden and Greece), it will still play in the joints as the winner of the elite group of the League of Nations.

List of the best teams in the League of Nations (group winners):

France; Belgium; Italy; Spain; Wales; Austria; Czech; Hungary; Slovenia; Montenegro; Albania; Armenia; Gibraltar; Faroe Islands.

So far, it is coming to the fact that these two travel vouchers will be taken by Austria and Wales / Czech Republic. Coincidentally, Wales and the Czech Republic are fighting each other in the same selection group and are next to each other in the ranking of the League of Nations teams, so for sure both teams will play in the joints.