From vampire Lestat to himself in South Park: Tom Cruise’s best screen appearances

On July 3, the main lover of adrenaline and risky stunts in Hollywood – Tom Cruise – turns 59 years old. Taking the opportunity, “Kanobu” recalls the most striking appearances of the actor on the screen, including those that Cruz himself probably would like to forget.

Rain Man, 1988 A hipster and a playboy, forced to rush everywhere with his older brother, autistic, who inherited a large share of the inheritance of his deceased father.

A Few Nice Guys, 1992 Screenplay by Aaron Sorkin – and Tom Cruise is assigned the role of a charismatic and impudent lawyer who will have to sort out a convoluted murder in the American army.

“Interview with the Vampire”, 1994 The sophisticated and cruel vampire Lestat seduces young Louis.

Eyes Wide Shut, 1999 At that time, Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise, who were still spouses, played a married couple with Stanley Kubrick, who decided to diversify their intimate life and go to meet temptations.

Vanilla Sky, 2001 Genius, billionaire, playboy, philanthropist – Vanilla Sky’s David had it all before the car crash. And after that – only a surreal nightmare, from which it is not so easy to get out.

“The Last Samurai”, 2003 American captain Neuton Algren, who found the meaning of life in protecting the civilization of Japanese culture dying under the ice rink.

“Accomplice”, 2004 A cold-blooded and ruthless hitman with obvious mental problems.

Soldiers of Failure, 2008 A rude and tyrannical rich man with excellent dance skills.