Full grid layout of Indian Wells: Medvedev, Rublev, Karatsev hit one half, in the other part – Tsitsipas, Zverev

In case of victory in California, Daniel will have a chance to become the first racket of the world this fall.

In Indian Wells, the men’s and women’s nets became known. Daniil Medvedev may meet with Andrey Rublev in the semifinals. Read our detailed breakdown.





The Indian Wells Masters have been number one of the season in the ATP and WTA calendars for many years. In 2020, it was canceled due to the coronavirus, and in 2021 it was postponed from March to October. And now the draw took place, according to the results of which the tournament draws were drawn up for men and women. Recall that in the grid there are 7 circles and 96 participants – 32 seeded begin the fight from the second round, and the winners will receive a check for $ 1,209,730. This is comparable to the amount received Djokovic and Kreichikova for the victory at Roland Garros – 2021 (€ 1,400,000).





For the first time since 2000, there is not a single representative of the Big Three in the men’s grid – Federer, Nadal and Djokovic. In addition, there are no previous winners in the list of participants, so a new champion name will be determined in the current draw. The first seeded was the recent US Open champion Daniil Medvedev, and oddly enough, the 25-year-old Russian was the oldest among all the top 10 male seeds.





Daniel is now in a unique situation. Due to the confusion with scoring in the ATP rankings, the Russian will have a chance to become the first racket of the world this fall. But first he needs to win the title at the Masters in Indian Wells. That is, to earn 1000 points for a tournament in California. Nothing less. On November 1, Djokovic and Medvedev will burn a different number of points, and if the ATP does not change the system, and Medvedev still wins Indian Wells, then the Russian will become the first racket of the world. Read more about this incident in the calculations in our material.





Let us tell you what path Medvedev may have to the finals in Indian Wells. As a seeded he misses the first round, and in the second round he will play with the winner of the pair McDonald – Duckworth… In the third round, Daniel may already hit the seeded Philip Krainovich (27), in the 1/8 finals, the seeded Russian can meet with Grigor Dimitrov (23) or with Reilly Opelkoy (16). In the quarterfinals, the grid takes Medvedev to one of these tennis players – Shapovalov (nine), Karatsev (19), Cord (32) or Khurkach (eight). But in the semifinals, Daniel can meet with his teammate in the Russian and European national teams in the recent Laver Cup, Andrei Rublev (4).





In the quarter with Rublev there are also Lajovich (28), Norrie (21), Bautista-Agut (15), Schwartzman (eleven), Evans (eighteen), Harris (26) and Ruud (6), who is currently the most titled tennis player of the season. Only the Norwegian was able to win 5 singles tournaments in 2021. Djokovic, Medvedev and Zvereva.

Most titles in a season for men: Kasper Ruud – 5 (Geneva, Bostad, Gstaad, Kitzbuhel, San Diego)

Novak Djokovic – 4 (Australian Open, Belgrade-2, Roland Garros, Wimbledon)

Daniil Medvedev – 4 (Marseille, Mallorca, Toronto, US Open)

Alexander Zverev – 4 (Acapulco, Madrid, Olympics, Cincinnati)

Hubert Hurkach – 3 (Delray Beach, Miami, Metz)

Yannick Sinner – 3 (Melbourne-1, Washington, Sofia)

The bottom half of the grid is headed by Stefanos Tsitsipas (2). His main rival in the potential semifinals, of course, is the Olympic champion Alexander Zverev (3). But in their part of the grid there are also quite a few strong opponents who can give them problems in the earlier stages – Berrettini (5), Sinner (ten), Auger-Alyassim (7), Khachanov (24) and others.

Several champions of the Grand Slam tournaments will not play for women at once – Barty, Williams sisters, Osaka, Kenin… The second racket of the world Arina Sobolenko, having already arrived in California, she learned that her coronavirus test had tested positive. She is now in self-isolation. As a result, the sowing was headed Karolina Plishkova (1) and Iga Sviontek (2). From Russians in the top 32 were Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (nine), Daria Kasatkina (20) and Veronika Kudermetova (25). Anastasia, who is now the 13th racket in the world, has a good chance at Indian Wells to get into the top 10 for the first time in her career. But for this she needs to perform no worse than a whole group of her pursuers. The first racket of Russia in the second round will meet with the winner of the pair Kanepi – Keys.

18-year-old US Open champion Emma Radukanu will play for the first time in official matches after his triumph in New York. In order to get into the main draw, she received a wild card, as she was the 150th racket in the world at the time of the Indian Wells bid. Emma is now seeded at the high 17th number. In the second round, she will face the winner of the pair Osorio Serrano – Sasnovic.





The women’s main draw will start late on Wednesday evening Moscow time, and the men’s games on Thursday.