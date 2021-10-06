How much is a figure like that of Kim Kardashian and a face like that of Bella Hadid?

Sometimes the stars amaze with their pictures “before” and “after” – some change beyond recognition. But if some have such a result due to growing up or losing weight, others carry out numerous manipulations in order to bring their body and face to perfection.

In a world where the pursuit of beauty is almost in the first place (“thanks” to social networks), plastic surgery is ahead of the rest, ready to satisfy any client’s request, and patients’ requests “to make a nose, face oval, chest (underline the necessary) as the star ”does not cause the majority of surgeons not a shadow of bewilderment. What age, such are the clients.

Plastic surgeon Georgy Dashtoyan told us how much it costs to approach the gold standard of a face and figure, using the example of the main “transformers” of Hollywood – Bella Hadid and Kim Kardashian.

Georgy Dashtoyan, plastic surgeon, member of the Russian Society of Plastic, Reconstructive and Aesthetic Surgeons, resident of the K + 31 clinic

Bella Hadid

Photo: Kate Green / Getty Images

If we evaluate the photographs of the model at a younger age, we see that she has rather large facial features: voluminous cheekbones, lower third, periorbital part, heavy upper eyelids – all this is a sign of youth. However, it is obvious that the matter was not limited to one age and Bella brought herself to perfection with the help of surgical interventions.

Rhinoplasty

Cost: from 210 thousand rubles

From the point of view of plastic surgery, I cannot say that her nose is very harmonious: the tip is excessively refined, and for a professional it will be striking. In addition, the nasal bridge has an inverted V-shape.

Endoscopic lifting

Cost: from 190 thousand rubles

In the photographs of the model, changes in the shape of the eyes and a flying eyebrow are noticeable. With the help of endoscopic technique, the middle zone and tail of the eyebrows were lifted up and out. You can see the tension vector, which gave such a slanted look to the eyes and slightly raised the middle zone, because the cheekbones are also very lush. The accesses were made through the scalp.

Lumps of Bisha

Cost: from 75 thousand rubles

Most likely, plastic surgery of the mucous membranes was performed, it can be seen how the cheeks have sagged, and besides, there are characteristic tensions in this area.

Chin liposuction

Cost: from 100 thousand rubles

The chin has become more defined. I think two methods were used: liposuction of the chin, because in the photo “before” you can see that the chin was somewhat heavy, and now it has clear lines, there are no overhangs. A filler was also injected into the chin itself to outline the lower jaw.

Transconjunctival blepharoplasty

Cost: from 60 thousand rubles

Obviously, Bella did not do blepharoplasty of the lower eyelids (when excess skin is excised). However, I believe, in order to remove bags under the eyes, transconjunctival blepharoplasty was performed – a seamless, low-traumatic operation, which is performed through the inner surface of the eyelid, does not leave cuts and marks. This method is only suitable for young patients who do not yet have excess skin.

Total: at least 635 thousand rubles

Kim Kardashian

Photo: Presley Ann / Getty Images

Often, with numerous surgeries, the stars look worse than if they were aging naturally. But Kim is clearly not the case. All manipulations with the appearance were quite successful for the diva. Of course, there is work on all fronts: specialists in the field of plastics have done a good job on the body, and the star cosmetologist Simon Uryan is working tirelessly on the face along with the surgeons – Kim is a frequent guest in his office.

Rhinoplasty





Cost: from 210 thousand rubles

The “source” was not bad even before the operations. However, Kim loves to bring the appearance to perfection, so with the help of the surgeon’s scalpel, the tip was reduced and raised, the back became thinner, and, by the way, the surgeon left a small hump.

Endoscopic facelift

Cost: from 190 thousand rubles

This operation is the gold standard for patients 35+, who do not have large excess skin, but at the same time there are volumes that can be redistributed so that the face is more expressive, with apples in the middle zone. After the operation, not only the eyebrows and the middle third were raised, but even the forehead became higher.

Liposuction





Cost: from 100 thousand rubles

Kim worked with fat deposits all over her body: abdomen, sides, back, knees. I think they also worked with the legs.

Lipofilling

Cost: from 150 thousand rubles

All the fat that was obtained after liposuction was transferred to the buttocks, it can be seen that the figure is quite different from the original data. For some, such volumes may seem excessive, but for the American population this is a trend.

Mammoplasty

Cost: from 300 thousand rubles

Obviously, Kim’s chest is a merit of the surgeon. There is a characteristic shape that is inherent in implants.

Thoracoplasty

Cost: from 20 thousand rubles

Talia Kim has become narrower, and it’s not only about the contrast between lush hips and breasts. Most likely, Kim did a rib plasty, but there was no removal, except for small “breaks” of the rib bones.

Total: at least 970 thousand rubles