How much money did Daniel Radcliffe get for playing Harry Potter

World fame for the actor Daniel Radcliffe was brought by shooting in the Harry Potter films. It is not surprising that netizens are interested in everything related to the filming process. In particular, Radcliffe’s earnings for participating in the saga.

Harry Potter (photo from open sources)

Looper has calculated how much Daniel Radcliffe earned for his participation in the Harry Potter films. Profit is shown for each episode in the franchise.

So, filming “Philosopher’s Stone” provided the actor with $ 1 million, the fee for “Chamber of Secrets” was $ 3 million, and for “Prisoner of Azkaban” Radcliffe received $ 6 million. Order of the Phoenix earned him $ 14 million, and the final 3 episodes earned him $ 25 million each. As a result, the actor earned $ 99 million for filming.

However, this is only a fraction of Radcliffe’s income. In addition to films, the franchise covers several theatrical performances, some projects are still in development.

So, the HBO Max platform plans to shoot a series based on “Harry Potter”, and in 2020, the We Got This Covered website has information about the release of spin-off films, the events of which unfold 20 years after the end of the story.

As a result, CheatSheet Showbiz estimates Radcliffe’s earnings at about $ 110 million, while the Sunday Times at $ 112 million. Thus, he is one of the richest actors in the UK.





Recall 25-year-old blogger and cosplayer Felix Lalo from France became very popular due to his striking resemblance to Harry Potter, a young wizard from Hogwarts who captivated the hearts of millions of viewers.

The man calls himself the unofficial double of Daniel Radcliffe, who played the role of a cult character from J.K. Rowling’s books.

As soon as the blogger puts on his glasses, paints a fake scar on his forehead and changes into the uniform of a student at the magic school of Hogwarts, netizens can hardly distinguish him from the main character of the film. You can read more about him in our material.

