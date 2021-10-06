“I am the greatest. Remember this”. Usain Bolt addressed Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Eight-time Olympic champion and 11-time world champion in athletics Usain Bolt recorded a video addressing the Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic in connection with his birthday. The video was posted on Twitter by the Italian club. The Swede turned 40 yesterday.

The publication is available in Twitter Milan.

“Zlatan, you don’t compare yourself to people. But you found someone who is on the same level with you. Today is your birthday, congratulations. I am the greatest. Remember that, ”said Bolt.

Ibrahimovic is currently recovering from an Achilles injury. The 40-year-old Swede is expected to return to the field after an October hiatus for international matches. Earlier it was reported that Ibrahimovic had celebrated his birthday in advance in order to invite Milan employees and footballers to the party. If he had celebrated the anniversary on October 3, the players would not have been able to attend the birthday party, as Milan are playing the Serie A round 7 match with Atalanta.