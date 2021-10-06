“I was in love and it was torment”

Twenty years ago, the drama The Good Girl was released, starring Jennifer Aniston, the then star of Friends, and the young actor Jake Gyllenhaal. According to the plot, a married, unhappy in marriage and a yearning supermarket saleswoman Justin breaks out an affair with a shy handsome Holden. The obsession, passion and drama of the situation to some extent echoes the reality in which the actors were.

In a fresh interview with Howard Stern, Jake admitted that he was then secretly in love with his partner, who is 12 years older than him, and therefore it was not easy for him to love scenes. When asked by Howard if it was “torture,” Jake said yes.

Oh yes, it was torture, torment. And, at the same time, quite the opposite. I mean, it was a cocktail of conflicting emotions, – said Jake and added, – In general, love scenes in movies are always awkward, because 30-50 people are watching you. Personally, it doesn’t turn me on. In fact, all this is mechanics or, if you like, dance, that is, the bed scene is like staging a choreography or a fight scene.

Jake Jellinghaal and Jennifer Aniston in the movie Good Girl

Gyllenhaal said that back then, when filming bed scenes, they used a pillow, and this is a normal film practice of those years. The 40-year-old actor added that he was not a fan of Aniston and her role as Rachel on Friends. He liked her as a person, as a woman.

I’m not a big fan of Friends, ”Jake said.“ I’ll say that I have been in love with her (Aniston) for several years, and working with her was not easy.

Jennifer Aniston and Jake Gyllenhaal at the Los Angeles Film Festival, 2005

Recall that Jennifer is not dating anyone now. After six years of relationship, Aniston broke up with Justin Theroux (back in 2018), maintaining friendly relations with her ex-husband. And Jake, who dated Reese Witherspoon, Kirsten Dunst, Taylor Swift and Alyssa Miller, has been in a relationship with French model Jeanne Cadier for three years. The lovers did not hide, but did not advertise their romance, and only at the end of September they first appeared in public together.