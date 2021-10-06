I will destroy Wilder quickly and elegantly

WBC Heavyweight Champion Tyson Fury intends to win an even more convincing victory over Deontay Wilder in a rematch on October 9, and does not attach importance to the statements and promises that Wilder makes before the fight.

“I don’t know what he intends to do, and I’m not interested,” Fury said in an interview with The Ring. – I didn’t follow social media while I was in training camp. But whatever he does, it won’t change anything. It doesn’t matter to me whether he goes on the attack or boxing on the waste. “

“I’ll beat him,” Fury added. – We do not hide the tactics that we will use. I will get to this bag … I will destroy it. There is nothing personal here. I’ll just destroy Wilder quickly and elegantly. It is a fact. I am not Houdini, I do not know how long it will take, but I will do my best and I intend to knock him out. “

Fury is not surprised that Wilder has decided to exercise his right to a rematch, and he understands what he is counting on.

“He’s going to get a lot of money and he’s a boxer,” Fury said. – He needs this fight to make money for himself and his family. In the end, we all fight for money. He still has the knockout punch, and even if he doesn’t win, he’ll still get a lot of money. Victory or defeat, he will be able to continue his career, so he does not lose anything. “

“Will he be able to show something new? I’m not sure if this is necessary. I boxed with him twice and everything was fine. But as they say, if you play with fire, you end up getting burned. In the heavyweight division, one hit is enough. I’ve managed to avoid it the previous two times, but there is always a chance, ”added Fury.

Fury spoke reluctantly about his future plans.

“I don’t like to look behind rivals,” Fury said. – I can’t say if I will want to box with the winner of the fight between [временным чемпионом WBC] Dillian White and Otto Wallin because I have a fight with Deontay Wilder. We’ll see how it goes, but we only think about one fight at a time. Deontay Wilder, as we know, is a very serious friend, so I only have to think about him. “

“All other fights – Joshua, Ruiz, Parker, Pulev, Usyk, White, Wallin – mean nothing to me. Win, lose or draw, I don’t care what they do. I don’t care what they say. I’m only interested in my own career, ”added Fury.