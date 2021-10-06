In a shiny mini and in the company of her husband Salma Hayek: Brigitte Macron at Paris Fashion Week

The 68-year-old first lady of France chose a lurex outfit to attend the fashion show.

Brigitte Macron can be seen not only at official events and business meetings, but also at fashion events.

The first lady of France attended the show of the Fashion House Louis Vuitton, which was held as part of the Paris Fashion Week and closed it.

The show, titled Love Brings Love, was dedicated to the memory of designer Alber Elbaz, who died in April this year due to complications from the coronavirus.

Ms. Macron appeared at the fashion event in a gray short dress made of lurex and in the same coat with gold buttons.

Brigitte Macron / Getty Images

The first lady complemented the outfit with a gold clutch. Her fingers were adorned with rings – one with diamonds and the other with sapphires and diamonds.

Macron, as always, did her favorite smokey ice styling and makeup.

Brigitte Macron and François-Henri Pinault / Getty Images

The company for the photo of Brigitte was the husband of Salma Hayek – François-Henri Pinault. I wonder why Salma didn’t come to the show?

By the way, the show was also attended by Catherine Deneuve, Alicia Vikander and Ana de Armas.

Ana de Armas, Alicia Vikander and Catherine Deneuve / Associated Press

