In the match between Florida and Tampa 5 fights took place, Vasilevsky was knocked down with a forceful technique

In the next match of the NHL preseason, Tampa hosted Florida. The derby of the Sunshine State at the end of the last championship turned out to be very hot: the last two regular season games between the Panthers and the Lightning were marked by a huge number of clashes and clashes, and in the playoffs, Tampa started the campaign for the second Stanley Cup from Florida, at the same time almost lost Nikita Kucherova after a dirty reception Ducler.





Kucherov smashed Florida, in response he received a sneaky blow to the knee! Is the injury again?

Over the summer, the passion between these teams did not cool down – in the very first game, the rivals for two scored 96 penalty minutes, while as many as 5 fights took place. And this is at the exhibition meeting!

By the way, everything began quite calmly, but in the 25th minute the Canadian forward of Florida Sam Bennett outside the gates of “Tampa” boldly demolished the Russian goalkeeper “lightning” Andrey Vasilevsky. Of course, a turmoil immediately began, as a result of which they stood out in sparring Corey Perry and Owen Tippett.

The second period, the teams still played hockey, while “Tampa” efforts Bellmara managed to win back the puck Vatrano from the first period.

But in the third segment, a natural scuffle began. Bennett first had a fight with Katchuk, then Gudas with Colton, and then the restless Bennett clashed with Mikhail Sergachev.

In between fights, Florida and Tampa also managed to play hockey. By the time of Sergachev’s fist fight, the score was already 3: 1 in favor of the “Panthers”, and it was the Russian defender who had served a large penalty in boxing to reduce the gap to a minimum for a minute before the siren. And before this goal, another fight was staged Bogosyan and Marchment.

At the end of this amazing game, Tampa tried to recoup, but continued to miss penalties. That Maroon will receive two minutes for being rude, then Perry will be punished for attacking the goalkeeper.

In a word, the rivalry between Tampa and Florida is becoming perhaps the most principled and nervous in the modern NHL. By the way, their next game will take place on Friday night.