In the nets of madness Will this point guard drag the team to the bottom?

How Kyrie Irving’s next whim will affect the Brooklyn Nets’ championship chances. Believe it or not, Irving’s actions also have common sense.

The NBA is beginning to tune in to its usual rhythm, and the preseason matches have begun. Beginners and deep players are trying to impress coaches, coaches are cheating with unusual combinations, stars are joking and laughing, looking at everything that happens from the bench. But besides them there is another caste, whose representatives sit on the priest calmly and evenly.

We are talking about basketball players who openly refused to be vaccinated, and the spiritual inspirer of these eccentrics – Kyrie Irving, the main specialist in everything even and flat. It was the Brooklyn playmaker who became one of the first to give a damn about the league’s antiquated rules.

https://twitter.com/nypost/status/1442162827863621640

Only if, for example, Jonathan Isaac of Orlando had long doubted the benefits of vaccination for religious reasons, then Kyrie shifted his focus from preparing for the season to studying a YouTuber theorist who claims that the secret societies of the Illuminati are introducing a vaccine to connect the black population to the main computer in order to implement the “Plan of Satan.” To my taste, it sounds like the plot of the movie “Zombie Hamsters: Apocalypse” and other such nonsense.

https://twitter.com/binjam7/status/1402054537498836992

The most depressing thing about this situation is that, having a very strong desire to mock Irving, this is not possible with an objective approach. The thing is that according to the measures taken in New York, San Francisco and the surrounding territories, athletes are prohibited from taking part in sports events without a vaccine. That is, Irving’s lack of a vaccine certificate automatically makes him unavailable for use in Brooklyn’s home games.

But even that in itself is not a problem, at least until the playoffs. I am far from demonizing Irving in connection with this funny satanic story, because if you rummage on the net, then you can stumble upon not only this.

https://twitter.com/uncledrewgb/status/1443251740426526727

Irving’s name can often be found next to news related to charity, investing substantial funds in the study and development of a vaccine against covid, distributing food to the homeless, organizing training camps for schoolchildren. And this is exactly the problem. Kyrie Irving has been mentioned a couple of times in connection with anything other than basketball. It is amazing how a person who has such a strange attitude to his main occupation continues to be one of the best in it.

As of today, Irving is an Illuminati, actor, passion bearer, benefactor, inventor, retired goat drummer, anyone but a basketball player who is willing to do anything to win. At least he does not see himself as such. He is fascinated by numerous projects outside the basketball court. Therefore, I am inclined to believe his words that if the Nets suddenly exchange him, he will calmly end his career.

https://twitter.com/bso/status/1438279159000838144

Is it crazier than refusing to vaccinate when Kevin Durant, James Harden, club owner Joseph Tsai, and New York Mayor Bill De Blasio are very clear about it. A person who is really aware of his importance for this team, obsessed with the goal of winning at all costs, would certainly find an opportunity to come to terms with himself, his fears and desires. Especially in a situation where this may be his last such chance.

It is likely that Kairi’s lack of enthusiasm is due not only to the abundance of side projects, but also to the fact that the player option comes into force in his contract next summer. Like James Harden.

https://twitter.com/billyreinhardt/status/1442503234711523330

Beard has already turned down an extension offer from the Nets, saying he will enter the free agency market next summer. This is primarily due to money. For Harden, who will turn 33 next year, this is the only chance to sign his last big deal. It is possible that Kairi will do the same: Irving will be 30, and given that his game is based on sharpness and speed, which older players are among the first to leave, the choice in favor of a comfortable old age seems obvious. In addition, Kairi has never been shy about changing teams.

https://twitter.com/sportscenter/status/1364956364875960338

The Nets will not change Kairi himself in order to anticipate leaving and get at least something in return, and this is not about Irving’s harsh statements about his retirement. No one wants to take on an out-of-the-box point guard’s expiring contract just to pay him $ 36 million a year and then watch him wave goodbye.

You also need to take into account the opinions of other Nets leaders. It is unlikely that Durant and Harden want to blow up the atmosphere with an exchange at a time when the team is listed as one of the main contenders for the championship. Brooklyn, who did the hardest in the offseason, is very deep and strong.

To say that the Nets are not going to lose anything with Kyrie missing would probably be cheating. In contrast to the words that Brooklyn can be damaged not so much by the absence of a player as by the negative media background and additional psychological stress, putting pressure on the team from Irving’s light hand.