In Turkey, Red Bull cars will be painted white

At the Turkish Grand Prix, Red Bull Racing cars will receive a special paintwork in honor of the collaboration with Honda minders. Initially, it was assumed that unusual colors will be used at the home for the Honda Grand Prix of Japan, but due to the cancellation of the stage in Suzuka, it was decided to repaint the cars in Turkey, replacing the Japanese race.

The cars of Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez in Istanbul will be dominated by white colors inspired by the paintwork of the Honda RA 272, which was driven by Richie Ginter at the Mexican Grand Prix in 1965, and brought Honda its first Formula 1 victory.

The AlphaTauri’s coloring will not change, but the word “Thank you” in Japanese will appear on the rear wing of the cars of Pierre Gasly and Yuki Tsunoda.

Something’s looking a little different … あ り が と う @ HondaRacingF1 🤍 pic.twitter.com/44GUwHHvrl – Red Bull Racing Honda (@redbullracing) October 6, 2021

Christian Horner, Head of Red Bull Racing: “At Suzuka, we really wanted to give Japanese Honda fans the opportunity to celebrate our incredibly successful partnership. However, the stage fell victim to a pandemic, but we could not help but pay tribute to Honda and its amazing fans, so we will bring a little racing history to the stage in Istanbul.

The paint job of our cars pays homage to Honda’s achievements in Formula 1. Hopefully this weekend we can give the fans another victory in these colors. ”