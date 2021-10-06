Injured football players of “Spartak”: the timing of the return of Promes, Ponce, Larsson, Zobnin and Rasskazov

Spartak is in black and white reality. The white side is positive: three wins in a row, one of them sensational, over Napoli. And black is a problem, or rather an injury. One by one, the players are out of action, including those who play an important role in the team. We understand the details and timing of recovery.





Spartak has three victories in a row. Red and white helmet helped Sobolev to interrupt goalless streak

Quincy Promes, injured his knee in the match against Akhmat

They expected from Promes that this season he will finally return to his former form and will drag Spartak. So far, it has not been very successful (two goals in six RPL matches), but Quincy managed to shine in the game against Napoli – he scored a double. And then there was a match with Akhmat, in which the midfielder was injured and was replaced.

As it turned out, Promes was diagnosed with damage to the lateral ligament of the knee. The treatment is expected to take three weeks. That is, Quincy will not return to service until the end of October. This means that he will miss the matches against Dynamo (October 16), Leicester (October 20) and, most likely, Zenit (October 24). A strong blow to the red and white.

Ezequiel Ponce, broke against Napoli

Here the situation is even worse. Shortly before the whistle for the break in the match against Napoli, Ponce fouls hard on defender Costas Manolas, but in the end he himself was injured. The Greek fell to the Argentine’s knee, and the second had to be changed.

Examination revealed damage to the meniscus in Ponce. Ezequiel underwent surgery earlier this week (fortunately successfully). Spartak will not be able to count on him for three months. Accordingly, we will not see the red-and-white striker on the field until 2022. The winter break will be spent getting in shape.





Spalletti’s cowardice, the power of Moses and Promes. Key factors of Spartak’s triumph in Naples

Jordan Larsson, injured in training

Larsson is probably the biggest disappointment this season. A few months ago, he was one of the top scorers of the RPL, and now he has wild statistics: eight matches, zero goals. And yet Jordan’s loss of momentum is perceived as serious. The Swede’s injury coincided (or did not?) With Spartak’s winning streak. He was injured in training before the game against Ufa and missed matches against Napoli and Akhmat.

As we were told in Spartak, Larsson is expected to return early next week. Consequently, he will be able to play already in the match with Dynamo. The main thing for Spartak is that the winning streak does not end there.

Roman Zobnin, injured the calf muscle in the match against Legia

Another player of the main squad. Zobnin was injured in Spartak’s first match in the Europa League. The red and white then lost at home to Legia (0: 1) and lost one of the key midfielders – Roman had to be replaced in the middle of the first half.

Doctors have identified damage to the gastrocnemius muscle in Zobnin. Due to injury, he also missed the derby with CSKA. It was expected that the footballer will take four weeks to recover. And so it happened. Spartak expects Roman to return to service early next week. I should be ready for Dynamo.

Nikolay Rasskazov, dropped out after the match with Ufa

Rasskazov is mercilessly criticized, but this season he plays a lot. The defender took part in the match against Ufa on September 25, and then quietly dropped out and missed the meetings with Napoli and Akhmat.

Apparently, the damage was not serious. Spartak reported that Rasskazov’s return will take place early next week. Nikolay will drive up with Larsson and Zobnin.

Other players

You may not have noticed, but some Spartak players were absent in recent matches. For example, Ilya Kutepov caught a cold before the match against Ufa. The Defender will be back in action next week. Together with him, Jorrit Hendrix, who was experiencing chest pains, will begin to train.





Spartak fan beaten up in Grozny? In the RPL they say that he was drunk and he was just kept

But the return of Georgy Melkadze and Pavel Maslov will have to wait. The forward this season played only in the RPL round 1 match against Rubin and has since been recovering from stress damage. It was expected that he will return by the end of September, but Spartak claims that it is too early to talk about his return to the general group. The same applies to Maslov. True, the defender, who was the main one for Domenico Tedesco, did not enter the field at all this season.