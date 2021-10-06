It became known when the last film with Johnny Depp will be released

https://ria.ru/20210311/depp-1600591359.html

MOSCOW, 11 Mar – RIA Novosti. Saban Films’ YouTube channel has published a new trailer for the crime drama “City of Lies” with Johnny Depp and Forest Whitaker. They played a detective and journalist investigating the murders of rappers Tupac Shakur and The Notorious BIG (Christopher Wallace). According to the Daily Mail, Depp starred in this film back in 2017, and the first trailer was released in 2018. However, they soon decided not to release it. As the media wrote at the time, the cause was legal problems associated with the Pirates of the Caribbean star. Now the studio has acquired this deferred Brad Furman film and prepared it for release. “City of Lies” will be released in theaters on March 19, and on April 9 in digital format. The video begins with footage of unknown assassins killing Notorious BIG (the tragedy took place on March 9, 1997 in Los Angeles after the Soul Train Music Awards party, less than a year after the murder of Tupac Shakur. – Ed.) Russell Poole (Depp) has been trying to solve this murder for almost 20 years. At one point, he teams up with journalist Jack Jackson (Whitaker) to get to the bottom of the truth. Together, the heroes learn why the case has remained unsolved for all these years and why the secret division of the Los Angeles Police Department is determined to keep the events of the late 1990s under wraps. Together with Depp and Whitaker, Shea Wigham, Toby Huss, Kevin Chapman, Peter Green, Xander Berkeley, Shamir Anderson, Neil Brown Jr. and others are involved in the film. Perhaps the upcoming film will be Johnny Depp’s last project to see viewers. After the scandalous divorce from Amber Heard, many film studios and streaming services refused to cooperate with the actor, so there is no talk of new projects yet. For example, he was removed from the third part of the Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them franchise (in previous films, Depp played the evil wizard Gellert Grindelwald. – Ed.), And Netflix removed all films with him from the American library. In November 2020, Depp lost a lawsuit with the Sun tabloid, who wrote that the actor beat his wife. A London court ruled in favor of the publication, noting that the charges against the actor are true.

