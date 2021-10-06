It was revealed when the filming of the Hunger Games prequel will begin

https://ria.ru/20210808/thehungergames-1744725053.html

Filming for the Hunger Games prequel based on Susan Collins’ novel The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes will begin in the first half of 2022, Deadline reports. RIA Novosti, 08.08.2021

MOSCOW, August 8 – RIA Novosti. Filming for the Hunger Games prequel based on Susan Collins’ novel The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes will begin in the first half of 2022, Deadline reports. According to the publication, this was revealed by the chairman of the Lionsgate film studio, producer Joseph Drake during a quarterly conversation with Wall Street analysts about the company’s revenues. According to him, the film will premiere in late 2023 or early 2024. The producer added that the work on the tape is going “very well”. The previous four films based on Collins’ books have grossed nearly $ 3 billion in box office sales. As before, the creators of the prequel expect to present the picture in cinemas, despite the uncertainty associated with COVID-19. Joseph Drake is also optimistic. He is sure that “there is an audience who wants to return to cinemas.” Deadline notes that the prequel will be directed by Frances Lawrence, who directed the Hunger Games franchise with Jennifer Lawrence as revolutionary Katniss Everdeen. In the future film, the action will center around the young Coriolanus Snow – the future president and the main villain of the fictional totalitarian state of Panem, in which every year there is a “massacre” between children and adolescents. Before that, it was not known how Snow came to power, what he was doing, and whether he was romantically involved with anyone. In the films “The Hunger Games,” the president was played by Golden Globe laureate Donald Sutherland.

