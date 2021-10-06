“It would be great to win the League of Nations after Euro, too,” says Roberto Mancini – Football

Italy head coach Roberto Mancini shared his expectations for the UEFA Nations League semi-final against Spain in Milan today.

“We had the hardest time with Spain at Euro 2020. This is a great team with very good players. The match will definitely be fun.

The Spaniards have no equal in the low combination play. We didn’t have time to reach their level in this aspect of the game. Things will be different now.

When the national team is playing, San Siro is usually packed to capacity. It would be great to win the League of Nations immediately after the European Championship. And it would be great to make it to the World Cup early, but it won’t be easy, ”said Mancini.

“This is an important tournament for us. There are four great teams left, and even if we didn’t have that much time to prepare, I think these two games can help us a lot in our growth.

We have certain problems in attack, because now due to injuries we have lost our attackers [Иммобиле и Белотти]that we had at Euro. We have two young forwards represented by Raspadori and Keane. We will try to use them as best we can.

[о 37-матчевой беспроигрышной серии Италии] We want to extend our streak to reach the final. Our goal is to make this streak last as long as possible, but we are fully aware that we need to work hard, match after match, to continue like this, ”added Mancini.