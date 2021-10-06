It’s time to go home. Where can the Olympic champion Gusev go?

Nikita Gusev waited a long time for my chance in the NHL. As a result, it was possible to knock out only a trial contract with Toronto, even one of the heroes of the 2018 Olympics did not agree on the minimum wage for a period of one year.

The desire to play against the best is commendable on the part of Nikita. Getting out of your comfort zone is something that many people lack. But, unfortunately, in the Toronto camp in three games Gusev scored only 2 (0 + 2) points. With a trial agreement, Nikita clearly had to gain more and prove his worth.

The very choice of “Toronto” as a club for further career continuation was controversial, since almost everything is scored in the top 6. But on the other hand, “Maple Leaves” is just one of the most technical teams in the league, where there were partners who could understand Nikita’s high-quality and delicate hockey. But initially I had to prove myself in the camp. It didn’t work out.

The story with the NHL is probably not yet closed, but it is coming to an end. There is still a possibility that one of the clubs in the number one hockey league watched the matches of “Toronto” and still make Gusev an offer, albeit a minimal one. True, the chances of returning to the KHL are much greater.

Nikita is in the KHL in the status of NSA. Now he can negotiate with absolutely any club in our league. The plus is that several tops need reinforcements. And in general, everyone would be happy to have such a skilled hockey player as Gusev in their cage.

Dynamo Moscow could use one more edge. True, a troika and “chemistry” have already been established with Shipachev. The blue and white are looking for a similar player in terms of functionality to the injured Lindbergh: they exchanged the rights from Jokerit for Mäenalanen, gave away the rights to Stin and monetary compensation, but later, according to Sport-Express, the deal was thwarted. Probably, the blue and white can consider Nikita’s candidacy, but then it is necessary to rearrange the links. Will Kudashov and the management agree to this, given that everything is working fine anyway?

Things are not going well for Avangard. “Hawks” are in sixth place in the East and just gains now would not prevent the club. “Vanguard” needs a technical hockey player, and there is no doubt that Nikita would have played with both Knight and Tseglarik.

And, perhaps, the main contender for Nikita in the KHL is the St. Petersburg SKA. Roman Rotenberg said that he would like to see Gusev at home, and Nikita can also become a strengthening for the Olympics. His arrival in the KHL is an additional bonus for the Russian national team if the NHL refuses to travel.

SKA never deviated from its style: attacking and creative hockey. Nikita played great in it, was one of the leaders. And St. Petersburg for many years, probably, has become one of the native cities for Gusev. Plus, “Army men” from the banks of the Neva have a lot of young talented hockey players, who would be welcomed by a person from whom it is worth adopting some “chips”.

Gusev should have no problems with the size of his salary in the KHL. The preseason matches, training camp and the first month of the “regular season” have already passed. Consequently, the payrolls of the clubs have become vacant, which means that almost all the tops have a place for Gusev. Especially taking into account bonuses for personal achievement, getting into the top 4 of the Gagarin Cup, and so on.

Nikita will be in demand in the KHL. And, as sad as it may sound, it’s time for Gusev to return home. It is a pity that such an intelligent and technical hockey player could not gain a foothold in the best league in the world. And the best reason to prove that Nikita made a mistake in the NHL is one more Olympic gold, but for this you will still need to become the best in the KHL, and for that Gusev has everything.