Jaden Smith stars in Levi’s sustainable campaign

Denim brand Levi’s has launched a global campaign Buy Better, Wear Longer, dedicated to the sustainability and environmental impact of the apparel industry.

Apparel consumption doubled between 2000 and 2020, according to the brand, and Levi’s wants to address the issue. “Ultimately, Levi’s denim is designed to be worn for generations, not seasons. We want to encourage consumers to be more conscious in their choice of clothes: to wear each item longer, choose second-hand and resort to fixing, ”- said Levi’s President Jennifer Say on the idea of ​​the campaign.

One of the heroes of the campaign was Jaden Smith, the son of Will Smith, a designer, model and activist who has long promoted sustainable lifestyles and conscious fashion. In addition to him, blogger Emma Chamberlain, eco-activists Melati Wiissen and Sieh Bastida and footballer Marcus Rashford took part in the filming.

“The world we live in encourages us to constantly buy clothes, it pulls us into a terrible cycle. It’s good that Levi’s is transmitting other ideas to us and that taking care of the environment becomes something cool, ”said Jaden Smith.