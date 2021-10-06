Jake Gyllenhaal admits filming Jennifer Aniston was “torture”

Все дело в том, что к своей партнерше актер испытывал выходящие за рамки профессионального поведения чувства.

Jake Gyllenhaal remembered how challenging it was for him to co-star with Jennifer Aniston in 2002’s Good Girl. The actor returned to the moments when he had to face the star of the sitcom Friends on the same set during an interview for the show. The howard stern show… When the host asked the man if it was difficult to play with Aniston in love scenes, Jake confirmed that it was, and all because he liked the girl too much.

“Yes, it was torture. But at the same time, no. Yes, it was definitely a mixture of both feelings. Love scenes are always very uncomfortable because usually 30 or 50 people are watching this process. It definitely doesn’t turn on. Everything works purely mechanically. It’s like a dance. You put on the camera. ”

Almost 20 years after the release of the film, Jake noted that his most memorable moments were using a pillow while filming love scenes.

“We used the pillow technique. This was the lead moment commonly used when shooting horizontally. I think Jennifer suggested it. She was very kind. ”.

In April 2016, Gyllenhall joked in an interview with PEOPLE magazine that working with Jennifer was not easy for him.

“I’ve been in love with her for many years. Working with her was hard. It was nice, but very challenging. “

Gyllenhaal also admitted that it was not her appearance in the TV series Friends that made him fall in love with Jennifer, but the way she presents herself.