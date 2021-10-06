Jake Gyllenhaal spoke about filming intimate scenes with Jennifer Aniston: “It was torture”

Jake Gyllenhaal

In 2001, Jake Gyllenhaal and Jennifer Aniston co-starred in The Good Girl. In the picture, they played colleagues, between whom a romance flared up. Yesterday, in an interview with Howard Stern, the actor admitted that it was difficult for him to act with Aniston in intimate scenes. The difficulty was that he really liked Jennifer.



Jennifer Aniston and Jake Gyllenhaal in The Good Girl

It was torture. But at the same time, it was not torture. It was a mixture of both



– he said.

Jake added that this is the “mechanical nature” of love scenes, and luckily he managed to hide his true feelings for Jennifer well.

The love scenes are so awkward because there are 30, 50 people watching them. It doesn’t turn me on. It’s strangely mechanical. It’s also a dance. You do choreography for the camera. You can do it, but it looks like a fight scene. You need to do choreography,

Jake added.

To avoid embarrassment, the actors used pillows when in a horizontal position. And that was Jennifer’s idea.

Gyllenhaal has already admitted that for several years he was in love with his colleague, who is almost 12 years older than him (now Jake is 40 years old, and Jennifer is 52). He said that working with her was not easy for him. And Aniston did not even know about it and noted that Gyllenhaal skillfully hid his feelings.

For three years now, the actor has been dating model Jeanne Kadier. The couple leads a closed lifestyle – according to Gyllenhaal, his 25-year-old lover does not like to be in the spotlight.

This is one of the reasons why I adore her. I love her very much, she is a wonderful person,



– he noted.

Jake also said that he is now ready to start a family and become a great husband and father.

All I want is to be a good husband and father. This is really what I want, and now that I have achieved a lot in my career, I can say this with confidence. I don’t know if I could have said it before

– he concluded.

Peter Sarsgaard, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Jake Gyllenhaal and Jeanne Kadier