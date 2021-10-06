Jake Gyllenhaal talks about intimate scenes with Jennifer Aniston and comments on engagement rumors

In the new episode of Howard Stern’s show for the premiere of the new film “Guilty” (now on Netflix) with him in the title role, the actor said that it was not easy for him to shoot intimate scenes with Jennifer Aniston in the 2002 film “Good Girl”. According to him, it “was torture,” but the actors used pillows to avoid embarrassment: “We used it, as a rule, always when we were in a horizontal position and stuff like that.”

“Good girl”

By the way, Jake Gyllenhaal’s love for his colleague added fuel to the fire (back in 2016, he told People that he had feelings for the actress for several years, and therefore it was hard for him to work with her on the same set, but “cute”), although he notes: “Love scenes are awkward because 30 to 50 people are watching you. Perhaps there is less embarrassment when shooting in private. It doesn’t turn me on anyway. Most of the time it’s a weird mechanical process, right? ”

2005 (Photo by Mark Mainz / Getty Images) 2005 (Photo by Mark Mainz / Getty Images) 2005 (Photo by Mark Mainz / Getty Images)

As part of the show, the actor also commented on rumors about the wedding, which his fans have been expecting from 2018. According to Gyllenhaal, he only recently realized that he really wants to be a good husband and father: “And now that I have done a lot in my career that I love, I can say this with confidence. I don’t know if I could have said this before. ” He added that only with the appearance in his life of Jeanne Kadier (they have been together for 3 years) was he finally able to think about such serious things: “I love her so much. She’s a really good person. She doesn’t like being the center of attention, and this is one of the reasons why I adore her so much. ”

Peter Sarsgaard, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Jake Gyllenhaal and Jeanne Cadier (Photo by Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images) Jeanne Kadier (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)