Jared Leto, Robbie, Meryl Streep: Top 7 Chameleon Actors

Chameleon actors know that CGI or high-quality make-up is not enough for a convincing performance in a film. They complement the external resemblance to the character with characteristic manners, gestures, gait, voice intonation and even looks.

1. Margot Robbie

The actress became popular thanks to her acting in the movie “The Wolf of Wall Street”. There she is in the usual way for moviegoers – a blonde in spicy outfits who loves to flirt.

The star surprised everyone by appearing in the film “Two Queens”, because she was not afraid to put on a wig with bright red hair, as well as to “spoil” the skin and change the shape of the nose with the help of makeup. To the image, Robbie added her talent for reincarnation, thanks to which she was able to show the audience what Elizabeth I could have been like during her lifetime.

Of course, one should not forget about the image of the actress “on the verge of madness” in the provocative and ironic film “Suicide Squad”. In Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, the star brilliantly played the aspiring actress Sharon Tate, who became the symbol of American cinema of the 1960s era.

2. Helena Bonham Carter

Helena Carter is an aristocrat. She is the great-granddaughter of British Prime Minister Lord Asquith and even a relative of Kate Middleton. For a long time, the star easily reincarnated in the images of elegant girls of the 18-19 centuries. One of the most striking roles – Ophelia from the film adaptation of “Hamlet”.

Later, the actress decided to leave her usual role. She played the role of drug addict and anarchist Marlee Singer in David Fincher’s Fight Club. Then Helena continued to experiment with images – she played a monkey in the movie “Planet of the Apes”, the dwarf queen of hearts and the witch Lestrange in “Harry Potter”.

3. Jared Leto

Jared Leto is known to many as the talented vocalist of the rock band 30 Seconds to Mars. But he makes no less effort in acting. For the role of Mark Chapman, who killed John Lennon (the movie “Chapter 27”), Jared decided to gain about 30 kg. And for the role of a transgender person in the “Dallas Buyers Club”, on the contrary, he lost 15 kg. For an amazing transformation in the last film, the actor received a gold Oscar statuette.

The star also seriously prepared for the role of the Joker in Suicide Squad. To transform into the image of a psychopathic killer, the man communicated with real criminals and read professional literature.

4. Tilda Swinton

Tilda is a supporter of independent cinema, so she acts in films “not for everyone.” She expertly played the White Sorceress in The Chronicles of Narnia and the Elder in Doctor Strange. In the fantasy drama Only Lovers Left Alive, Tilda is reincarnated as a vampire. And in the “Hotel Grand Budapest” the star surprised the audience with changes beyond recognition – she starred in the image of an 84-year-old woman.

5. Johnny Depp

Most famous for his role as Captain Jack from the Pirates of the Caribbean movie franchise, he plays a combo of crazy looks and hairstyles and bizarre behavior.

The role of Edward in the movie “Edward Scissorhands” is another confirmation of Depp’s talent. The audience probably did not notice that the actor said less than 200 words during the film. He played more with gestures, glances and facial expressions. Not worse managed to reincarnate in the image of Edward Woody Jr. in the biographical drama “Ed Wood” and the image of the Boston gangster in “Black Mass”.

6. Meryl Streep

This actress has appeared in over 50 films. And she can do any role. Let’s remember her as a refugee whose life was broken by Nazism (the film “Sophie’s Choice”). For filming, Meryl learned two languages ​​- Polish and German.

In the film “The Devil Wears Prada”, the star acted as a bitchy editor of a fashion magazine. Equally impressive is the role of Margaret Thatcher in The Iron Lady.

7. Heath Ledger

Ledger passed away at the age of 28. He managed to star in more than 15 famous films, where he showed an example of a masterpiece of acting. One of his most famous roles is the image of the Joker (“The Dark Knight”). Heath also starred as hero-lovers (for example, in the film Brokeback Mountain) and warriors with complex characters (The Story of a Knight).

