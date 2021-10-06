Jennifer Aniston for a walk in Los Angeles

Jennifer Aniston

Meetings with the paparazzi are commonplace for Jennifer Aniston, and the 50-year-old actress has learned to ignore the reporters around her. But not this time: noticing the photographers waiting for her at the exit of the gym, the actress was upset and, in order to avoid uncomfortable questions, pretended to be busy, pretending to be on the phone. But the screen saver on the phone has not changed, which is what Jen gave out.

The star has reasons not to want to communicate with journalists: the other day, articles about her relationship with Brad Pitt appeared on the network. So, the insider once again told how the former spouses communicate closely:

She continues to stay in touch with Brad, they communicate from time to time. They both went through a lot.

Also, a source from the inner circle of the star, quoted by the Entertainment Tonight portal, noted that Aniston, although single now, is open to new relationships: