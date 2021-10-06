Jennifer Aniston on the set with the rock band Foo Fighters

The first episodes of the second season of “The Morning Show” are already available to watch.

In the meantime, fans of the series with Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon starring in anticipation of new events, Aniston shared footage from the filming process on her Instagram.

One of the episodes was filmed with the American rock group Foo Fighters, formed by former Nirvana member Dave Grohl in 1994. Jen posted several photos of herself in the arms of the band’s lead singer on the set of The Morning Show.

Jen is dressed in a shirt with bows around the neck and bell-bottomed trousers and shod in sharp-toed black shoes in one of the photos holding a script in his hands, and is also captured near the set in the company of all the band members.

Recall that according to the plot of the first season, the popular morning television show plunges into chaos after co-host Mitch Kessler is fired due to charges of sexual harassment. Alex Levy (played by Aniston) worries about his colleague and the situation in the team. And with the arrival of the new journalist Bradley Jackson (played by Reese Witherspoon) on the show, Alex has to literally fight for his place in the sun. Ultimately, Alex Levy quits and retires from television, but in the second season, viewers will see her triumphant return.

