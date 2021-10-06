Jennifer Aniston ridiculed an issue she didn’t mention in Friends

Jennifer Aniston, who played the role of Rachel in the world-beloved TV series Friends, laughed at a problem that she previously preferred not to mention. It’s about her own character’s wardrobe. It’s no secret that women always strive to look good under any conditions.

Aniston herself has repeatedly noticed that she is trying to take good care of herself: the actress does the necessary cosmetic procedures and devotes time to sports. For Friends, Aniston had to give up her own principles, because her heroine was dressed in ambiguous things that Jen herself absolutely did not like.

So, on her personal Instagram page, Aniston posted an ironic picture in which a certain girl (the actress clearly associated her with herself) stands next to a sleeveless top with a knife in her hands and asks: “For whom was this sewn and in what season is it to be worn?” …

These are the outfits that Rachel has regularly worn throughout the television seasons. As it turned out now, Aniston clearly did not like the attributes of clothing, but she was ashamed to tell the writers about it.

True fans of the series were quick to note that it was in these tops that Aniston looked as elegant and innocent as possible.

Photo source: Legion-media

Author: Alina Krylova