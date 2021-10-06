Jennifer Aniston starred in a new photo shoot and said that she admires Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Aniston

52-year-old Jennifer Aniston became the heroine of the September issue of the American version of InStyle magazine. Shortly before the premiere of the second season of the series “The Morning Show,” the actress via video link discussed with the editor-in-chief of the publication Laura Brown the work in the context of the coronavirus pandemic, as well as many other topics.

Aniston also took part in a photo shoot for the new issue. In the pictures, she appears in home interiors in things from the brands Saint Laurent, Chloé, Gucci, Missoni and Michael Kors.

By the way, new photos of Jen in a white turtleneck and a Michael Kors skirt have already been harshly criticized on the net. The fact is that in these pictures, Aniston is sitting with legs wide apart. To many Instagram users, this pose of the actress seemed defiant and vulgar.

Legs spread wide – what a vulgar pose!

Jen looks like a man in a dress in these pictures.

The only person in front of whom a woman should spread her legs is her man, but not a photographer!

Feeling like her mother never taught her to sit like a lady

– the followers expressed their indignation.

During the interview, the journalist asked Jennifer how she managed to find her best pose for taking pictures on the red carpet. In response, Aniston admitted that she still does not know how best to pose for photographers, and every time she experiments. The actress also named a star who, unlike herself, copes with this task perfectly.

It’s J.Lo! I would like to know what makes her look like she’s about to boil every time. This is amazing! She seems to freeze at the moment when she starts to get angry with someone, but it looks just incredible. It reads in her eyes: “I can’t believe I’m standing here right now.” But I don’t think she’s working out this pose in advance. She was lucky – she was just already born an artist,

– expressed her admiration for her star colleague Aniston.