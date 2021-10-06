Jennifer Lopez brings back plaid fashion – in Ben Affleck’s shirt

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s reunion was talked about in mid-May when they spent a weekend in Montana. J.Lo and Ben, dating from 2002 to 2004, became an unspoken symbol of the 2000s and one of the most beautiful couples in Hollywood. History seems to be repeating itself this year. But is everything as serious as it was 16 years ago, when they even got engaged? It seems that yes. After all, there is little that demonstrates the seriousness of the intentions of the relationship as much as a joint wardrobe.

Photo: Legion-Media, Mega / East News

Jokes aside, Lopez actually looked into her boyfriend’s closet. June 11 Miami – Los Angeles flight she spent in the shirt Ben Affleck, in which he was seen in May. With her, Jennifer wore a tight-fitting crop top with a plunging neckline and drawstring pants. Add a roomy bag, make a messy bun – and a comfortable look for the flight is ready.

Ben Affleck, May 2021 / Legion-Media © BACKGRID

Things from a man’s shoulder often become part of a woman’s images. Bombers, sweatshirts, jackets, baseball caps blur the boundaries between the gender division of the wardrobe, and the plaid shirt has long become a classic, no matter who wears it.

Thank you J.Lo for reminding me to look at your partner’s shelf and find a shirt two or three sizes larger. Don’t like anything? A great reason to buy a new one. Collected seven options – from old school vintage to trendy gradient.