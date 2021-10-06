Jennifer Lopez repeated the legendary pose of Victoria Beckham

American brand Coach is preparing to present a new collection, which they created together with Jennifer Lopez. In her Instagram, the star shared footage from the shooting. And it seems to us that we have already seen such photos somewhere!

In one of the frames, the star is posing in a tracksuit and a faux fur vest. J.Lo lifted her right leg to showcase her new $ 316 fur chain bag. We are sure that this photo will delight all fashion fans, and in particular Victoria Beckham, who was the first to take photographs in this position.

Leg up photography has long been associated with the former peppercorn. Shots in half-step are a feature of 47-year-old Victoria Beckham. Note that the star is often asked to repeat this trick in public. Even on the air of the show Ellen DeGeneres, Beckham could not refuse the audience.

By the way, Victoria admitted that her son Romeo advised her to take pictures in this position more often. In his opinion, this helps his mother in promoting her Instagram.

Many celebrities who have good stretching have repeated Victoria’s trick. So, in addition to J. Lo, Kourtney Kardashian, Kate Beckinsale, Amanda Holden and Caroline Flack starred in the half-step.