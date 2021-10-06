Johnny Depp became Omsk for a day

Sweeney Todd on the Irtysh, Crybaby the tractor driver and Jack Sparrow on the attraction: Johnny Depp’s iconic film characters in everyday life in Omsk.

Today the American actor, film director and musician Johnny Depp is celebrating his 58th birthday. His full name is John Christopher Depp II. In the veins of the actor flows the blood of Cherokee Indians, Irish and Germans. Translated from German, the name Depp means “idiot, fool”, which he himself likes to joke about. The actor, on account of which dozens of cult roles, still does not have an Oscar, but for the role of the demon barber from Fleet Street in Tim Burton’s film Johnny received a Golden Globe. In 2012, Depp was listed in the Guinness Book of Records as the highest paid actor in the world, earning $ 75 million in a year.

In honor of the significant date, we decided to dream up how Johnny would look if films with his participation were filmed in Omsk! We present to your attention the characters of the actor from the following films: “Sweeney Todd, Demon Barber of Fleet Street”, “Benny and June”, “Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl”, “Crybaby”, “Dead Man”, “Dark Shadows” and “Professor”.

Sweeney Todd came to be sad on the banks of the Irtysh, because no one needs his shop with pies in Omsk. What to do, small business …

Young Sam from “Benny and June” is surprised that the subway will not be able to ride.

Omsk also has its own captain. Captain Jack Sparrow certainly did not expect this.

That’s it, Johnny. Against the background of a tractor, even in a fashionable leather jacket, you look like a simple village guy from the Omsk province.

Jack Sparrow likes to take risks, so he decided to take a ride on the Omsk attraction.

If they are looking for you in Omsk, then you are almost dead.

True, you can mingle with the crowd on public transport.

It is not clear where and from what the captain is running from the Omsk beach. But definitely not from a good life.

But the Epiphany bathing was not to Professor Johnny’s liking.