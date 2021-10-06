Johnny Depp was denied an appeal in the libel case :: Repost :: RBC Style

In 2020, the star of the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise lost a lawsuit against The Sun News Group Newspapers, which called Depp a “wife-beating man.”

Johnny Depp is desperate to overturn Judge Andrew Nichol’s ruling. The verdict says that The Sun tabloid rightly described the actor in the context of the scandal with Amber Heard, Depp’s ex-wife, who accused him of physical violence. The appellate court upheld the decision, Deadline reported.

The court ruling argued that Hurd’s charges were “mostly true.” The court upheld the use of the expression “wife beating man”, agreeing with the evidence of 12 cases of violent acts on the part of Depp against Amber Heard.

After that, Warner Bros. broke the contract with Depp: he was supposed to play in five films in the Fantastic Beasts franchise. In addition, the actor lost at least £ 630,000 – this amount he was ordered to transfer to News Group Newspapers, the publisher of The Sun tabloid, to cover legal costs. Later it became known that Hollywood studios called Depp “radioactive”, and among agents, an ambiguous attitude was formed towards the actor even before the divorce from Amber Heard.

On March 25, the appellate court released a 14-page document explaining the actor’s refusal to appeal the decision. Among the arguments, the following conclusion is given: “The hearing with Andrew Nichol was full and fair, and he substantiated his conclusions in detail, which, as it was proved, cannot be refuted by any mistake in relation to the case or mistake in the letter of the law,” – said court.

Depp’s lawyer, Joel Rich of Schillings Partners, said she “seriously questions” the UK court’s decision and that the actor hopes to “present complete, irrefutable evidence of the truth in the United States.”

A spokesperson for Heard said the actress and her lawyers are “happy but in no way surprised” with the decision, and also called Depp’s team’s statement of “new and important evidence” nothing more than a strategy for the press.

“The evidence presented in the UK case is overwhelming. The original verdict was that Mr. Depp committed domestic violence against Amber at least 12 times and she remained in fear for her life, ”they added.

In early 2022, Depp faces another trial – this time in America with The Washington Post, which published a column by the actress Hurd, which, according to the artist, damages his reputation.